May 2026 Issue

Le Cache Dulcet (Photo by Justin Chesney)
In This Issue
64 / Double Shot Two-in-one coffee shops add an extra layer to the cafe experience. By Abigail Finney
70 / Big Projectitis Diagnosing the economic affliction the city just can’t seem to shake By Scott Bass
76 / High Notes With award-winning artists, improvements to iconic venues, new offerings and can’t-miss shows, Richmond promises an exciting season of music. By Adam Cheek, Nicole Cohen, Peter McElhinney and Chris Suarez
UPFRONT
12 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / CATCH UP Nutasha takes the field and a vibe check.
22 / HOMELESSNESS A shift away from “Housing First” undermines local efforts.
24 / ENVIRONMENT A dredging proposal threatens Powell Creek.
26 / REAL ESTATE Six years after the pandemic, downtown struggles to bounce back.
30 / FLASHBACK Nearly a century of memories enlivens Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre.
112 / PARTING SHOT Honoring the earliest known Black homeowner in Jackson Ward
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
36 / DATEBOOK Science, art and history exhibitions; a pop culture symphony; a play; a ballet; and Broadway in Richmond
38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Vibrant celebrations for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
39 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
40 / PROFILE Carrie Brockwell on her new single and her Pocahontas Premieres gig
42 / SPOTLIGHT Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden debuts a revamped conservatory and more.
44 / SPOTLIGHT The architectural legacy of the Best Products Company
LIVING
50 / SHOP TALK A candle-making business with a scientific streak
52 / ARTS Vending machines offer a creative solution for local artisans.
54 / HEALTH The therapeutic benefits of qualified canine companions
56 / WELLNESS Knowledge and community at a celebration of mindfulness
58 / ENCORE Aging at home with virtual caregiving services
60 / FAMILY Helping children foster communication skills
62 / TRAVEL Start the outdoor season with a day trip to the beach.
EAT & DRINK
96 / IN DEPTH Dining around the world without leaving the River City
98 / AROUND TOWN Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, plus Best Bites
100 / SPOTLIGHT Catching up with the owner of Reservoir Distillery
102 / Q&A Line cook Keera Mason of The Roosevelt
104 / SHORT ORDER Vegan cookies, local dulcerías and sips at Riverside Tavern
106 / INSIDER A Black bartender’s historic impact on the cocktail scene
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!