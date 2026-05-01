May 2026 Issue

× Expand Le Cache Dulcet (Photo by Justin Chesney)

In This Issue

64 / Double Shot Two-in-one coffee shops add an extra layer to the cafe experience. By Abigail Finney

70 / Big Projectitis Diagnosing the economic affliction the city just can’t seem to shake By Scott Bass

76 / High Notes With award-winning artists, improvements to iconic venues, new offerings and can’t-miss shows, Richmond promises an exciting season of music. By Adam Cheek, Nicole Cohen, Peter McElhinney and Chris Suarez

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / CATCH UP Nutasha takes the field and a vibe check.

22 / HOMELESSNESS A shift away from “Housing First” undermines local efforts.

24 / ENVIRONMENT A dredging proposal threatens Powell Creek.

26 / REAL ESTATE Six years after the pandemic, downtown struggles to bounce back.

30 / FLASHBACK Nearly a century of memories enlivens Hopewell’s Beacon Theatre.

112 / PARTING SHOT Honoring the earliest known Black homeowner in Jackson Ward

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

36 / DATEBOOK Science, art and history exhibitions; a pop culture symphony; a play; a ballet; and Broadway in Richmond

38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Vibrant celebrations for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

39 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

40 / PROFILE Carrie Brockwell on her new single and her Pocahontas Premieres gig

42 / SPOTLIGHT Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden debuts a revamped conservatory and more.

44 / SPOTLIGHT The architectural legacy of the Best Products Company

LIVING

50 / SHOP TALK A candle-making business with a scientific streak

52 / ARTS Vending machines offer a creative solution for local artisans.

54 / HEALTH The therapeutic benefits of qualified canine companions

56 / WELLNESS Knowledge and community at a celebration of mindfulness

58 / ENCORE Aging at home with virtual caregiving services

60 / FAMILY Helping children foster communication skills

62 / TRAVEL Start the outdoor season with a day trip to the beach.

EAT & DRINK

96 / IN DEPTH Dining around the world without leaving the River City

98 / AROUND TOWN Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria, plus Best Bites

100 / SPOTLIGHT Catching up with the owner of Reservoir Distillery

102 / Q&A Line cook Keera Mason of The Roosevelt

104 / SHORT ORDER Vegan cookies, local dulcerías and sips at Riverside Tavern

106 / INSIDER A Black bartender’s historic impact on the cocktail scene

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!