May 2025 Issue

In This Issue

64 / Family Matters Local families and organizations work to improve the lives of foster kids. By Laura Anders Lee

70 / Right Time, Right Place Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor reflects on growing up in South Side and opening doors for others. By Mark Newton

76 / Sounds of Summer Richmond’s music scene is heating up with festivals, outdoor concerts and more.

UPFRONT

14 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / GOVERNMENT Takeaways from the year’s General Assembly session

22 / VIBE CHECK Pollen, Rams, Spiders, the Science Museum and more

24 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Cameras catch copious speeding cars.

26 / RECREATION Planning a makeover for Mayo Island

28 / SPORTS Racing is returning to Southside Speedway.

32 / FLASHBACK The antecedents of RVA’s many summer music fests

120 / PARTING SHOT Projecting the past onto the Black History Museum

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK Dinosaurs, throwing down, Greek goodies, fancy clothes, two comedies and a comedian

40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to commemorate Memorial Day

41 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month

42 / SPOTLIGHT A modern take on chamber music

44 / SPOTLIGHT Writing the songs that make the Center of the Universe sing

46 / PROFILE An art-world stalwart steps down.

LIVING

52 / SHOP TALK A North Side bookseller goes from pop-up to permanent.

54 / TRY THIS A game club invites Richmonders to check out chess.

56 / HEALTH VCU researchers envision a suture-free future.

58 / WELLNESS Taking a creative approach to therapy

60 / GIVING BACK A crafty nonprofit turns hobbyists into helpers.

62 / FAMILY How to get your vacation plans on track

EAT & DRINK

104 / IN DEPTH Seven food-fueled summer destinations

106 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Family Secrets

108 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the buzzy leader of Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company.

110 / Q&A Behind the bar with a Carytown cocktail creator

112 / SHORT ORDER Matcha madness, fat-washing and a completely new condiment

114 / INSIDER Virginia reps at the mother of cocktail competitions.

