May 2025 Issue

Kickstarter CEO and Richmond native Everette Taylor (Photo by Zaid Hamid)
64 / Family Matters Local families and organizations work to improve the lives of foster kids. By Laura Anders Lee
70 / Right Time, Right Place Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor reflects on growing up in South Side and opening doors for others. By Mark Newton
76 / Sounds of Summer Richmond’s music scene is heating up with festivals, outdoor concerts and more.
UPFRONT
14 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / GOVERNMENT Takeaways from the year’s General Assembly session
22 / VIBE CHECK Pollen, Rams, Spiders, the Science Museum and more
24 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Cameras catch copious speeding cars.
26 / RECREATION Planning a makeover for Mayo Island
28 / SPORTS Racing is returning to Southside Speedway.
32 / FLASHBACK The antecedents of RVA’s many summer music fests
120 / PARTING SHOT Projecting the past onto the Black History Museum
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
38 / DATEBOOK Dinosaurs, throwing down, Greek goodies, fancy clothes, two comedies and a comedian
40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to commemorate Memorial Day
41 / HAPPENINGS 22 things to do this month
42 / SPOTLIGHT A modern take on chamber music
44 / SPOTLIGHT Writing the songs that make the Center of the Universe sing
46 / PROFILE An art-world stalwart steps down.
LIVING
52 / SHOP TALK A North Side bookseller goes from pop-up to permanent.
54 / TRY THIS A game club invites Richmonders to check out chess.
56 / HEALTH VCU researchers envision a suture-free future.
58 / WELLNESS Taking a creative approach to therapy
60 / GIVING BACK A crafty nonprofit turns hobbyists into helpers.
62 / FAMILY How to get your vacation plans on track
EAT & DRINK
104 / IN DEPTH Seven food-fueled summer destinations
106 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and Family Secrets
108 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the buzzy leader of Blanchard’s Coffee Roasting Company.
110 / Q&A Behind the bar with a Carytown cocktail creator
112 / SHORT ORDER Matcha madness, fat-washing and a completely new condiment
114 / INSIDER Virginia reps at the mother of cocktail competitions.
