May 2023 Issue

Olive was adopted through Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond. (Photo by Monica Escamilla)
In This Issue
66 / Let It Flow A Virginia trout farm is reviving the state fish and wowing local chefs in the process. By Eileen Mellon
72 / A Living Presence Unique in the country, the Virginia War Memorial uses lively programming to honor the fallen. By Joan Tupponce
78 / Pet Guide Why pricey pets end up at breed-specific rescues, emergency vets and their virtual colleagues, the working cats of RVA, 14 dog-friendly businesses, thrifting for animals, pet-related events and more By Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Laura Anders Lee, Audrey McGovern, Kyra Molinaro, Gray Pershing and Matthew Sporn
UPFRONT
14 / From the Editor
LOCAL
20 / Business Brillard Boating sets sail on the James.
24 / Sports A new baseball tournament is Henrico SEA’s first big splash.
28 / Q&A Meet the new CEO of CARITAS, Karen O’Brien.
30 / Environment Trouble at the bog
34 / Flashback Aaron Burr stands trial for treason.
128 / Parting Shot A paw-sitive crowd at the annual Dog Jog
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
38 / Datebook “The Light” shines at Firehouse Theatre, Collectors’ Night sparkles at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, Dominion Energy Riverrock clambers over Brown’s Island, The Mega-Monsters Tour rocks Virginia Credit Union Live, Kyle Grooms makes ‘em laugh at Sandman Comedy Club, Arts in the Park blossoms in Byrd Park, and Friday Cheers returns.
40 / Happenings An assortment of things to do this month
42 / Spotlight Two new bookstores highlight underrepresented authors.
44 / Spotlight The Asian American Celebration marks 25 years.
46 / Profile The creator of “RVA Playlist”
LIVING
52 / Style Ghanaian fashion in Richmond
54 / Try This Learning to sing
56 / Health More pollen, more respiratory problems
58 / Travel Brews and views in Nelson County
62 / Family A mom learns from her bad day.
EAT & DRINK
111 / In Depth KavaClub makes its debut in Richmond.
114 / Ingredient Shrimp
116 / Spotlight Minding the pit with Ronnie Logan
118 / Specials Sundays are extra sweet at Lost Letter.
120 / 5 Faves Small-batch spicy sauces
120 / Open Tab Reimagining Jägermeister
121 / Purveyor Sustainable produce at Old Tavern Farm
122 / Perspective The role of the franchise in the food scene
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!