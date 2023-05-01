May 2023 Issue

× Expand Olive was adopted through Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond. (Photo by Monica Escamilla)

In This Issue

66 / Let It Flow A Virginia trout farm is reviving the state fish and wowing local chefs in the process. By Eileen Mellon

72 / A Living Presence Unique in the country, the Virginia War Memorial uses lively programming to honor the fallen. By Joan Tupponce

78 / Pet Guide Why pricey pets end up at breed-specific rescues, emergency vets and their virtual colleagues, the working cats of RVA, 14 dog-friendly businesses, thrifting for animals, pet-related events and more By Mindy Kinsey, Harry Kollatz Jr., Laura Anders Lee, Audrey McGovern, Kyra Molinaro, Gray Pershing and Matthew Sporn

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

20 / Business Brillard Boating sets sail on the James.

24 / Sports A new baseball tournament is Henrico SEA’s first big splash.

28 / Q&A Meet the new CEO of CARITAS, Karen O’Brien.

30 / Environment Trouble at the bog

34 / Flashback Aaron Burr stands trial for treason.

128 / Parting Shot A paw-sitive crowd at the annual Dog Jog

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / Datebook “The Light” shines at Firehouse Theatre, Collectors’ Night sparkles at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond, Dominion Energy Riverrock clambers over Brown’s Island, The Mega-Monsters Tour rocks Virginia Credit Union Live, Kyle Grooms makes ‘em laugh at Sandman Comedy Club, Arts in the Park blossoms in Byrd Park, and Friday Cheers returns.

40 / Happenings An assortment of things to do this month

42 / Spotlight Two new bookstores highlight underrepresented authors.

44 / Spotlight The Asian American Celebration marks 25 years.

46 / Profile The creator of “RVA Playlist”

LIVING

52 / Style Ghanaian fashion in Richmond

54 / Try This Learning to sing

56 / Health More pollen, more respiratory problems

58 / Travel Brews and views in Nelson County

62 / Family A mom learns from her bad day.

EAT & DRINK

111 / In Depth KavaClub makes its debut in Richmond.

114 / Ingredient Shrimp

116 / Spotlight Minding the pit with Ronnie Logan

118 / Specials Sundays are extra sweet at Lost Letter.

120 / 5 Faves Small-batch spicy sauces

120 / Open Tab Reimagining Jägermeister

121 / Purveyor Sustainable produce at Old Tavern Farm

122 / Perspective The role of the franchise in the food scene

