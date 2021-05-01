May 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Urban Cycling Group's Tuesday beginners' ride at Dorey Park (Photo by Jeff Saxman)

66 / Henrico’s Moonshot Henrico County has laid the foundation to become a center for global technology and economic development, making it a sought-after location for businesses and homeowners. By Gary Robertson

72 / Going Way Back A look at the history of Richmond’s rap pioneers, along with the music industry that grew up around them in the late 1980s, before the term “hip-hop” became mainstream. By Craig Belcher

80 / Ready to Ride With a need for socially distanced transportation and recreational activities during the pandemic, Richmond has seen an influx of new cyclists over the past year. We share some of the region’s best places to ride, take a spin with area bike clubs and explore what makes RVA a great place for two-wheeled travel.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Equity ReEstablish Richmond identifies language barriers at the DMV.

24 / Community New plaques link to recorded conversations with Mending Walls mural artists.

26 / Legislation Labor organizers and the attorney general’s office work to hold employers accountable and educate workers about wage theft.

28 / Renovation The revamped Belmont Golf Course reopens as a First Tee property on Memorial Day weekend.

28 / Safety Local pedestrian fatalities hit a record high in 2020. 30 My Take A year of home-schooling four kids during a pandemic teaches the lesson that it’s OK not to always get it right. By Rosa Castellano

32 / Milestones As parents and students navigate a second round of canceled proms, some get creative.

36 / Flashback A pair of major cycling events put the city on course to host the Worlds. I

128 / Parting Shot Marking the 150th anniversary of Jackson Ward

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Datebook The Latin Ballet visits Glen Allen, Friday Cheers is back, After Hours Concerts come to Meadow Event Park, and the Menuhin Competition finally arrives.

42 / Spotlight A radio show hosted by the late musician Page Wilson returns to the airwaves.

44 / Q&A Pete Woody from Sports Backers talks about Dominion Energy Riverrock’s new format.

46 / Spotlight Rapper McKinley Dixon lets his music do the talking.

LIVING

52 / Style Fashioning a contemporary look for a modern man

54 / Fitness & Wellness Angling opportunities abound around Richmond.

56 / Health & Medicine Coping with the unthinkable loss of an infant

60 / Travel Exploring Kilmarnock and the Northern Neck

62 / Family Ease the tension between a child’s autonomy and parental authority. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

113 / Explore Pull out those shades, sit back and relax on these prime patios.

116 / Ingredient Asparagus and warm weather go hand in hand.

118 / Spotlight The owner of Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar, Brandi Brown, shares a few of her favorite things.

120 / 5 Faves Eateries across the region are dishing out the stuffed, handheld treats known as empanadas.

120 / Purveyor Bitchin’ Boucha

121 / Open Tab With a little crushed ice and a lot of history, mint juleps are a timeless cocktail.

122 / In Depth A Fan cafe sparks social media conversations and concern about the use of nutritional supplements in food and drink. By Eileen Mellon

