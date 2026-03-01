March 2026 Issue

× Expand Sub Rosa Bakery (Photo by Fred Turko)

In This Issue

64 / Sign Language Painters bring old-school artistry to modern storefronts. By Laura Anders Lee and Joan Tupponce

74 / Growing Pains Virginia is on the cusp of establishing a long-awaited retail market for marijuana. Will it work? By Scott Bass

80 / From the Ashes Rebuilding one of the city’s most celebrated bakeries By Stephanie Ganz

UPFRONT

12 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / CATCH UP Spanberger’s cop cred and a vibe check

22 / PRESERVATION Revitalization efforts continue for the Pump House.

22 / TECHNOLOGY Restroom relief for runners in need

24 / REGIONALISM A year later, water authority talks go silent.

28 / PUBLIC SAFETY City Hall seeks to make streets safer.

32 / FLASHBACK The Valentine’s sign collection offers glimpses of history.

112 / PARTING SHOT Walking for peace, at just the right time

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

36 / DATEBOOK Film and culture festivals, GalaxyCon, a theater premiere, a VMHC exhibition, Holy Rollers, and the Richmond Kickers’ season opener

38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Celebrating International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

39 / HAPPENINGS 23 things to do this month

40 / SPOTLIGHT Black stories are front and center at BLK Virginia Theatre Alliance.

42 / SPOTLIGHT University of Richmond’s inaugural Italian and French Film Festival

44 / Q&A Chatting with novelist Walter Mosley ahead of All Henrico Reads

LIVING

48 / SHOP TALK A vintage gaming hub finds a new home downtown.

50 / MICRO MAKERS One-man-band accessories and an upcoming electronics expo

52 / TRY THIS Learning gymnastics is for all ages.

54 / RECREATION Trail runners forge a path for community connection.

56 / TRAVEL The many reasons to make Durham your next trip

58 / GIVING BACK Volunteers help map the region and increase access.

60 / FAMILY Raising children takes an intergenerational village.

EAT & DRINK

100 / IN DEPTH Premium ice cubes for bar pros

102 / AROUND TOWN West African fare, plus Best Bites

104 / SPOTLIGHT The force behind the flavors of Keyas Snacks

106 / Q&A Meet the staffer who facilitates the flow at Grisette.

108 / SHORT ORDER Game-day dips, Venezuelan cheese and Birdie’s cocktail menu

110 / INSIDER An Italian market hidden in Church Hill

Summer Camp Guide

88 / Nonprofits and other orgs help make summer camp more accessible financially, plus more than 100 local and regional camps. By Adam Cheek, Laura Anders Lee and Kelsey Robinson

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!