March 2025 Issue

In This Issue
66 / Joie de Vivre At 96, Patsy Pettus is still the life of the party and the soul of the city’s arts scene. By Claire Fortier
74 / The Big 250 Virginia leads the way in the nation’s celebration of the Declaration of Independence. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
82 / The Dish on Dining A temp check on Richmond’s independent restaurant scene five years post-pandemic By Eileen Mellon
UPFRONT
14 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / SHORTS Happy hippos, a plate wait and a vibe check
22 / CRIME Richmond Police Department’s latest stats on violent offenses
22 / VOLUNTEERING Walking to learn at Short Pump Park
24 / GOVERNMENT A closer look at the city’s water failure
26 / MY TAKE Cleaning up the region’s Superfund sites
30 / PROFILE Understanding death doulas
34 / FLASHBACK Patrick Henry’s historic speech
112 / PARTING SHOT Remembering Richmond’s first Black mayor
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
38 / DATEBOOK “Liberty” launches, the Richmond Ballet is “Moving,” plus Shakespeare (abridged), the “Moulin” musical, alt-country at The Camel, Kirk at the convention center, and skating to Oz.
40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
41 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month
42 / SPOTLIGHT Acoustic Underground’s “Lonely Astronaut” lands in RVA.
44 / SPOTLIGHT The Byrd Theatre invites audiences to pull up a seat.
46 / PROFILE Nashae Jones’ second novel is a wish come true.
LIVING
50 / SHOP TALK A Shockoe Slip bookstore branches out.
52 / GIVING BACK Postcard collectors keep printed art and history alive.
54 / ENCORE A therapeutic program brings humans and horses together.
56 / BEAUTY A West End spa returns after a progress-halting fire.
58 / TRAVEL Six unique destinations sure to be memory makers
62 / FAMILY The pros and cons of never-ending school spirit days
EAT & DRINK
100 / IN-DEPTH All aboard at Richmond’s nautical-themed dive bar
102 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and a traditional steakhouse
104 / SPOTLIGHT Hop into the kitchen with the owner of a Union Hill bakery.
106 / Q&A A Kuba Kuba manager with a lengthy restaurant resume
108 / SHORT ORDER Classic and seasonal quiches, orgeat Tiki drinks, and craft cocktails in cans
110 / SPECIALS Legendary food figure Ruth Reichl comes to Henrico.
Summer Camp Guide
90 / Lifelong Learners Interest-based summer camps mix educational experiences with classic fun. Plus: 90+ local and regional summer camps By Kelsey Robinson
