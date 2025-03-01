March 2025 Issue

× Expand Photo by Justin Chesney

In This Issue

66 / Joie de Vivre At 96, Patsy Pettus is still the life of the party and the soul of the city’s arts scene. By Claire Fortier

74 / The Big 250 Virginia leads the way in the nation’s celebration of the Declaration of Independence. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

82 / The Dish on Dining A temp check on Richmond’s independent restaurant scene five years post-pandemic By Eileen Mellon

UPFRONT

14 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / SHORTS Happy hippos, a plate wait and a vibe check

22 / CRIME Richmond Police Department’s latest stats on violent offenses

22 / VOLUNTEERING Walking to learn at Short Pump Park

24 / GOVERNMENT A closer look at the city’s water failure

26 / MY TAKE Cleaning up the region’s Superfund sites

30 / PROFILE Understanding death doulas

34 / FLASHBACK Patrick Henry’s historic speech

112 / PARTING SHOT Remembering Richmond’s first Black mayor

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

38 / DATEBOOK “Liberty” launches, the Richmond Ballet is “Moving,” plus Shakespeare (abridged), the “Moulin” musical, alt-country at The Camel, Kirk at the convention center, and skating to Oz.

40 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

41 / HAPPENINGS 21 things to do this month

42 / SPOTLIGHT Acoustic Underground’s “Lonely Astronaut” lands in RVA.

44 / SPOTLIGHT The Byrd Theatre invites audiences to pull up a seat.

46 / PROFILE Nashae Jones’ second novel is a wish come true.

LIVING

50 / SHOP TALK A Shockoe Slip bookstore branches out.

52 / GIVING BACK Postcard collectors keep printed art and history alive.

54 / ENCORE A therapeutic program brings humans and horses together.

56 / BEAUTY A West End spa returns after a progress-halting fire.

58 / TRAVEL Six unique destinations sure to be memory makers

62 / FAMILY The pros and cons of never-ending school spirit days

EAT & DRINK

100 / IN-DEPTH All aboard at Richmond’s nautical-themed dive bar

102 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, food events and a traditional steakhouse

104 / SPOTLIGHT Hop into the kitchen with the owner of a Union Hill bakery.

106 / Q&A A Kuba Kuba manager with a lengthy restaurant resume

108 / SHORT ORDER Classic and seasonal quiches, orgeat Tiki drinks, and craft cocktails in cans

110 / SPECIALS Legendary food figure Ruth Reichl comes to Henrico.

Summer Camp Guide

90 / Lifelong Learners Interest-based summer camps mix educational experiences with classic fun. Plus: 90+ local and regional summer camps By Kelsey Robinson

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!