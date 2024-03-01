March 2024 Issue

Ma Cong, Stoner Winslett and members of the Richmond Ballet (Photo by Zaid Hamid)
66 / Going Public The Endowment Project expands funding options for public high schools. By Claire Fortier
72 / Fresh Cup Exploring Richmond’s buzzing coffee scene By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele
82 / The Choreography of Change In a dance of transition, Ma Cong will succeed Stoner Winslett as artistic director of the Richmond Ballet. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
UPFRONT
12 / From the Editor
LOCAL
18 / CATCH UP Bon Secours Training Center, Southside Speedway and more
20 / CONSERVATION Preserving historic and natural landscapes
22 / Q&A Meet the newest member of Richmond City Council.
24 / MUSEUMS Repatriating artworks from dubious sources
28 / SPORTS A Chesterfield cricket pitch aims to grow the sport.
32 / FLASHBACK Stockton Street’s explosive namesake
112 / PARTING SHOT We pause to enjoy Richmond’s skyline: always evolving but ever distinctive.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
36 / DATEBOOK Comedian Craig Robinson, songstress Ledisi, GalaxyCon, NASCAR and more
38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Family-friendly Easter festivities
39 / HAPPENINGS 24 things to do this month
40 / SPOTLIGHT The “Claychella” convention comes to Richmond.
42 / PROFILE A change in ownership at The Camel
44 / SPOTLIGHT New exhibits at The Valentine
LIVING
48 / SHOP Houseplants, vinyl and good vibes at Shades of Moss
50 / GIVING BACK Preservationists keep trains intact at Hallsboro Yard.
52 / ENCORE Primary care facilities that prioritize older adults
54 / FITNESS It takes mental toughness to become “World’s Strongest Woman.”
56 / TRAVEL History and outdoor adventures meet in the Shenandoah Valley near Staunton.
60 / FAMILY Planning for your passing can be helpful and fulfilling.
EAT & DRINK
102 / INSIDER Keya Wingfield launches a multicultural food brand.
104 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and an “olde” favorite
106 / SPOTLIGHT Meet the mama of Mama J’s.
108 / Q&A InWine is transforming wine culture.
110 / 5 FAVES Deviled eggs are sunny swirls of joy.
110 / OPEN TAB Karen Negvesky shakes it up at Sincero.
Camp Guide
Local summer camps help kids make memories, build skills and develop resilience.
