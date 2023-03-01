March 2023 Issue

× Expand The Soprano from Polpetti (Photo by Justin Chesney)

66 / Jammin’ After years of struggle, Andy Waller took a stand for dignity, community and dayum good jam. By Greg Weatherford

70 / A Delicate Balance The Richmond region strives to weigh the stewardship of natural resources against the growing need for living space. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

78 / Heavenly Handhelds We’re ditching utensils and embracing eats that encourage contact: sandwiches. By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Robey Martin, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

20 / Environment VCU and the Chickahominy Tribe are working to preserve ancestral lands.

24 / Architecture The historic Pump House gets federal funding to fuel its revival.

26 / Media The Chesterfield Observer has printed its final edition.

30 / Q&A CVWMA on recycling and its future in Chesterfield

32 / My Take Transparency in government should be bipartisan; it’s not. By Megan Rhyne

36 / Flashback Whitmell Stallings Forbes made his mark on Monument Avenue. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot A lasting tribute to a Richmond legend

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Datebook Virginia Museum of History & Culture shoots for the moon with its new “Apollo” exhibition, comedian Godfrey brings his stand-up show to the Richmond Funny Bone, Artspace hosts a jazz series, “Les Miserables” returns to Altria Theater, GalaxyCon hits the convention center, and American Idol star Haley Reinhart plays The Tin Pan.

43 / Q&A Trumpeter Bill McGee talks education and collaboration.

44 / Profile Rachel Beanland peers into historical flames. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

LIVING

50 / Shop Talk Wearable art and artistic housewares from Metallic Art Graphics

52 / Try This Learn how to throw a pot.

54 / Health Nonprofit CrossOver Healthcare Ministry expands its offerings.

56 / Travel Take a direct flight to an unforgettable weekend in New Orleans.

60 / Family Traveling with kids

EAT & DRINK

101 / In Depth Local lifestyle shops dabble in edible goods.

104 / Ingredient A sharp Italian green, escarole stands out from the bunch.

106 / Spotlight Meet the owner of Truckle Cheesemongers, Richmond’s only dedicated cheese shop.

108 / Q&A Kismet’s Ajay Kumar takes a contemporary approach to Indian fare.

110 / Open Tab Unearthing the mystique of the jade-green, often misunderstood spirit, absinthe

110 / 5 Faves From interactive eating to an on-demand flambé, these dining experiences deliver a side of drama.

Camp Guide

92 / Ancient Meets Modern Philosophy camp encourages teens to contemplate societal issues. By Paula Peters Chambers

94 / Curtain Call Community theater summer programs help kids gain confidence as they perform on stage. By Laura Anders Lee

