March 2022 Issue

66 / Cosmic Traveler Jazz pioneer and Richmond native Lonnie Liston Smith is credited with establishing a vast area of the jazz landscape that has inspired generations of musicians who have followed in his footsteps. We look at Smith’s storied career and ongoing musical influence. By Davy Jones

74 / Returning Fire Richmond counted 90 homicides in 2021, a 36% spike from the previous year and the most since 2004. Though the city has seen positive changes in the last decade, the carnage of 2021 offers a stark reminder: Gaping economic divisions, concentrated poverty and suffering remain problems in many neighborhoods, and these factors can produce unthinkable anger and violence. By Scott Bass

80 / Have Your Cake In recent years Richmond has seen a rise in new bakeries. Meet local bakers who double as artists, learn about family recipes that have been passed down for generations and discover munchies made with vegan and gluten-free eaters in mind. By Bird Cox, Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

UPFRONT

14 / From the Editor

LOCAL

22 / Development Richmond readies the Diamond District for development and a new ballpark.

24 / In Memory Former Chesterfield County Administrator Jay Stegmaier

26 / Q&A Two years into the pandemic, Dr. Danny Avula says there’s reason for optimism.

28 / My Take A new slavery museum is a start, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. By Ana Edwards

32 / News In Hanover County, a battle over transgender student rights heads to court.

36 / Flashback Nolde Bros. Bakery grew from a small family operation to one of the nation’s largest independent bakeries. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot James River herons

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

40 / Datebook Kate Bollinger is here to chill, Tsherin Sherpa’s art wanders into the VMFA, and the Library of Virginia considers petitions.

43 / Q&A Singer and guitarist Yola talks about her music and portraying Richmonder Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

44 / Spotlight GalaxyCon, a gathering of movie, TV and comic book fans, returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

46 / Spotlight Writer and teacher Valley Haggard’s new memoir

LIVING

50 / Shop Pop of Confetti, a new artists’ collective in Carytown, features local makers.

52 / Try This Learn how to fly a drone.

54 / Health Respect your elders.

56 / Travel Spring is prime time to explore Washington, D.C.

60 / Parenting An empty nester goes all-in on parental support groups. By Don Harrison

EAT & DRINK

101 / In-depth The team behind Afterglow Coffee embraces employee empowerment with a new venture.

104 / Ingredient Scallions add color and pizazz.

106 / Spotlight Hear from Manakintowne Specialty Growers’ Jo Pendergraph

108 / Q&A Crystal Burton shares the Native American pride behind her food truck, Hungry Hungry Arrow.

108 / Open Tab Caffeinated cocktails are all the buzz.

110 / 5 Faves Get your snack on at local eateries.

110 / Purveyor Biscuits and breads are the standouts from microbakery Saltncinnamon.

Camp Guide

92 / Trust the Process Sleepaway camps create opportunities for growth. By Paula Peters Chambers

96 / Happy Campers Camps work to keep kids healthy in the age of COVID-19. By Laura Anders Lee

