March 2020 Issue

× Expand Not So Pad Thai Fries from Go Go Vegan Go food truck (Photo by Jay Paul)

68 / Betting on Virginia The “skill game” terminals that have proliferated in convenience stores could soon be out of luck, but the state is poised to raise the stakes with new forms of gambling. By Rodrigo Arriaza

74 / Dining A to Z An alphabetical guide to the dishes, drinks and dining experiences that are quintessentially Richmond.

86 / D’Angelo’s ‘Voodoo’ A chapter of Faith A. Pennick’s book on the Richmond native’s second album focuses on the music video for “Unititled (How Does It Feel),” the third single from the platinum-selling record released 20 years ago.

104 / Generational Vision Chesterfield County seeks to entice millennials to move to suburbia as it plans for its future. By Don Harrison

110 / Working up a Sweat Don Brooks, celebrity trainer to the stars, is set to return to his hometown Petersburg for a day in his honor and to get city residents in motion. By Joan Tupponce

146 / Lights, Camera, Camp! Summer performing arts and film programs support skills in front of and behind the camera. By Joan Tupponce

150 / Play Time When toys and summer camps combine, kids get the best of both worlds. By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

26 / Community RVA Rocks places upbeat messages in unexpected places.

28 / Housing The Partnership for Housing Affordability unveils a report outlining the region’s challenges and suggesting solutions.

30 / Higher Education An equestrian program gives Randolph-Macon College an enrollment edge.

32 / My Take Creative work means always being “on the clock.” By Cabell Harris

36 / News Spooked by the prospect of new restrictions, Virginians are buying more guns.

40 / Picture This RVA Sneaker Ball

42 / Flashback Elizabeth Keckly went from enslavement to high society to penury — and now memorialization. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

A&E

46 / Best of 7 R&B singer and rapper Lauryn Hill, an exhibition on female activism, a folkloric dance ensemble from Mexico, and more than 100 ceramic arts displays are among our picks for March.

49 / Q&A Clinical hypnotherapist Colin Chapman takes his practice to the Hippodrome stage.

50 / Spotlight Author Anne Blankman’s latest novel explores life in the Soviet Union.

52 / Spotlight The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts makes room for a photography collective led by Henrico County native Louis Draper.

LIVING

55 / Style Take a fashionable ride on the weather roller coaster.

58 / Fitness & Wellness Pole dancing for fun and fitness

60 / Health Medicaid expansion by the numbers

62 / Travel Historic sites and fine foods in Falls Church

64 / Family Life lessons gleaned from working with teens By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

159 / Review Grisette

162 / Ingredient A staple of Irish cooking, cabbage is versatile, healthy and cheap.

164 / Quick Take Kirin Cafe

166 / 5 Faves Order up while teeing off, playing pinball or potting plants.

168 / Insider An international nonprofit focused on eliminating food waste launches its first North American chapter in Richmond. By Eileen Mellon