Trips on 2 Wheels

Whether it’s a breezy jaunt along the Blue Ridge Parkway, accessed via some of the top outdoor towns in the nation; a loop through a near-magical coastal nature preserve; or a ride on mountainside flow trails at a family-friendly resort, these curated bike trips offer a new way of seeing the state.

× Expand Cape Henry Trail, First Landing State Park (Photo courtesy Virginia State Parks)

First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach

Starting from a 1.5-mile-long Chesapeake Bay beach, the 2,888-acre First Landing State Park extends south through coastal maritime forests and wetlands on Broad Bay to end at a historic northern Virginia Beach neighborhood. Better still, it’s checkered with more than 20 miles of bike routes.

The 6-mile Cape Henry Trail is smooth, low in elevation and friendly for beginners, and it serves as a connector between the park’s northern and southern entrances. Breeze through shaded forests filled with sprawling, moss-covered live oaks, and enjoy lengthy sections of wooded boardwalk that wind through swamps and towering stands of bald cypress trees.

The upmarket Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club stands out among the boardwalk’s lodging options. The hotel sits 1 1/2 miles from the park’s southern trailhead and is complete with an on-site distillery and trio of restaurants.

× Expand High BridgeTrail near Farmville (Photo courtesy Virginia State Parks)

High Bridge Trail State Park, Farmville

High Bridge Trail, a 32.3-mile mixed-use path slicing through Farmville and owned by the Virginia State Parks system, was once a railroad line following the Appomattox River through rural Piedmont foothills and farmlands. While tackling the full route — beginning near Pamplin and ending at the Sandy River Reservoir — can be a chore, you can catch the major attractions by starting in downtown Farmville and riding to the park’s namesake trestle bridge. The 2,400-foot-long, 125-foot-tall National Historic Landmark sits about 4 miles from town and dates to 1853. It boasts sweeping vistas of the Appomattox River, surrounding forests and the distant Blue Ridge mountains.

Stay in Farmville at the Hotel Weyanoke, an overhauled 70-room boutique that was originally founded in 1925. Enjoy drinks and small plates on the rooftop terrace, then proceed to Charley’s Waterfront Cafe for solid steakhouse eats in a restored 19th-century warehouse.

Massanutten Resort, McGaheysville

The four-season resort in western Virginia is home to one of two lift-assisted mountain bike parks in the state. Massanutten’s slopes are now crisscrossed with more than a dozen miles of trails, recently upgraded, that range in difficulty from greenhorn to professional grade. The paths weave through forests near the lower lift area and offer nifty features including rock hops, small tabletop jumps and gently banked curves. Tougher routes descend from the mountain’s 3,000-foot ridgeline and include the butter-smooth, mile-long jump trail “Creamy,” which boasts massive curves and about 50 tabletops.

Spend the night at the resort in a slopeside summit condo and take in eastward views of the Page Valley and Shenandoah National Park from a jacuzzi-equipped deck. Grab drinks in the window-lined Base Camp bar, which overlooks the lower lift area, and follow with locally sourced surf and turf at nearby Campfire Grill.

× Expand Chessie Trail near Lexington (Photo by Steve Shires)

Chessie Trail, Lexington

Find the western terminus of the 7-mile Chessie Trail on the outskirts of downtown Lexington in the small but gorgeous Jordan’s Point Park. The crush-and-run gravel route is mostly flat and proceeds along the almost wholly undeveloped banks of the Maury River. Fly through dense riparian forests filled with colorful migratory birds and pass by soaring stone cliffs, restored 19th-century wooden railroad trestles and stone canal locks from the early 1800s that have been brought back to life. The route concludes in the sleepy western Virginia city of Buena Vista.

Downtown Lexington’s Gin Hotel is the perfect basecamp for the Chessie Trail, just a mile ride from Jordan’s Point Park. The 39-room boutique retains much of its 1926 art deco decor and is equipped with a chic terrace cocktail lounge and Southern-style restaurant. The nearby Bistro on Main dishes out solid Southern staples such as shrimp and grits paired with local beer and wine in an upscale casual setting.

× Expand The Roanoke River Greenway (Photo by Trisha Anderson)

Roanoke River Greenway and Explore Park, Roanoke

In-the-know cyclists hail Roanoke as the crown jewel of Virginia’s Blue Ridge region. Carvins Cove Natural Preserve is home to a 60-mile-long municipal trail system that helped the city win designation as one of just 15 International Mountain Bicycling Association silver-level ride centers. For those who prefer their rides farther afield, the city’s 30-plus-mile greenway network is the way to go.

Among the flagship rides is a 13.5-mile out-and-back that leads from downtown to the Blue Ridge Parkway and the 1,100-acre Explore Park. The route carries you through a half-dozen riverside parks and neighborhoods, providing panoramic views of the Roanoke Valley from Pine Mountain Overlook.

Stay at The Hotel Roanoke, which dates to 1883 and has been transformed by a $14 million 2024 renovation. Spring for craft cocktails and fine dining at local favorite Lucky Restaurant.