Vienna Waits for You

Vigilance, persistence, vision, and downright orneriness” is how, in her recent history “Vienna Stories: 1950-2000,” Marie Kisner, the town’s former public information officer, describes how Vienna asserts its individuality. Located in Fairfax County, it’s a half-hour drive south of the nation’s capital, with a stop on the Washington Metro’s Orange Line. You can book some time in Vienna around a concert at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, or as a respite from marathon shopping at Tysons Corner Center.

The Center for Everything

In 1859, New Jersey native Abraham H. Lydecker built what is now the Freeman Store & Museum, next to the Alexandria, Loudoun & Hampshire Railroad. The store became a community hub in what was called Ayr Hill, presumably after the Scottish home of 1760s resident John Hunter. Then came needed physician (and land investor) William Hendrick, who, as part of the terms of his 1854 relocation, requested that the community rename itself after his hometown — Vienna, New York. Lydecker’s store served as a gathering place, post office and fire station. Business ceased there in 1929, but it remained a residence until the 1950s. Since 1977, it’s been operated by Historic Vienna. The first floor contains a gift shop and information, while above is a museum currently chronicling Vienna through the decades of the 20th century. The conscientious variety of displays make for worthwhile viewing. Look for a pair of 19th-century mystery portraits of a man and woman that were recovered from the train station, where they were left as unclaimed freight.

From the Freeman store, you can take a self-guided walking tour of historic sites and also observe Vienna’s oldest trees — the white oak in front of 802 Marjorie Lane SE is nearly 69 inches around and began its growth around 1680.

Hit the Trail

Vienna this summer voted to seek funds through the Recreational Trails Program for improvements to its section of the 100-foot-wide, 45-mile-long Washington and Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park. “The skinniest park in Virginia,”situated on the former roadbed of a railway, is nonetheless a favorite of hikers, walkers, skaters and cyclists. If you don’t bring your own wheels, you can get them at Bikes@Vienna, which rents and sells a variety of two-wheeled conveyances. Alongside the park are 37 miles of gravel trails for horseback riders.

Satisfying the Inner Traveler

The Pure Pasty bills itself as Virginia’s first pasty bakery. The pasty is a satisfying hand-held savory pie, which traces its origins to Cornwall in England. Miners there took them along for a hearty lunch, and the pies earned mentions in Shakespeare’s plays. The Pure Pasty’s version earned recognition as the world’s best in the “open savoury company” category at the World Pasty Championships in Cornwall in 2018 and 2019.

The town is also home to Caboose Tavern, which bills itself as a farm-to-table brewpub. It’s just off the W&OD trail and welcomes runners, bikers and even patrons who arrive via horseback.

For nourishment of a more cerebral kind, visit the indie bookstore Bards Alley. Though the shop turned just 2 years old in July, Bards feels more established, perhaps due to the resonance of readings and occasions held among the shelves and at the cafe and wine bar.

Save the Date

April 28: Take some time to enjoy the full blooming of spring at Walk on the Hill in the Windover Heights Historic District. This festival dates from 1974 and takes you on a self-guided tour of yards and gardens in the historic district. There’s also entertainment and refreshments.