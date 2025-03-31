The Quest for Quirky

This article has been edited since it first appeared in print.

Travel is many things to many people: lavish resorts chock-full of amenities; a package deal, with sights to see and history to learn along the way; or just a chance to get off the grid and enjoy the simple things. Leave it to rental property owners in Virginia to try to accommodate the multifaceted desires of travelers, with a healthy heap of quirks to share. Movie set-inspired dwellings, historical wonders and more are waiting across the commonwealth.

× Expand Fenton Inn’s storybook-inspired lodgings (Photo courtesy Fenton Inn)

Fenton Inn, Roseland

Who knew there was an entire European village hiding in the forests of western Virginia? Nestled between the Blue Ridge Parkway and Wintergreen Resort, the eight rooms and network of buildings that make up Fenton Inn are a blend of fairytale Tudor design with up-to-date amenities. Be careful not to spend all your time in the village; there’s some of the state’s best hiking nearby, with the Appalachian Trail not far from the grounds.

× Expand A tipi domicile at Sandy River Outdoor Adventures (Photo courtesy Sandy River)

Sandy River Outdoor Adventures, Rice

Just outside quaint Farmville, Sandy River Outdoor Adventures delivers on its promise of excitement. The resort’s lodgings include log cabins buried in the forest and, most strikingly, a field of tipis. The canvas-and-wood cones have glamorous interiors (some with two floors) that hit the sweet spot between a luxe hotel room and a camping experience. Travelers can hit the resort’s adventure park, yoga classes, restaurant and distillery, all in proximity to their tipi.

× Expand A converted rail car at Rassawek Vineyard (Photo courtesy Rassawek Vineyard)

Rassawek Vineyard, Columbia

Virginia’s rail history is a fast-growing area of interest among travelers, as antique train cars find creative new lives across the state. Rassawek Vineyard in Goochland County has, in recent years, taken to preserving this history on its 1,200-acre property along the James River. Overnight accommodations include decommissioned and restored cars that have been renovated into tiny homes with multiple bedrooms and impressive amenities such as full kitchens.

× Expand Hobbit-style earthen homes in Broadway (Photo courtesy Marlan Showalter/Airbnb)

Hinterland Gardens, Broadway

Fans of fantasy will feel right at home in these stays inspired by “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit.” Hidden in the valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains north of Harrisonburg, these rental properties are earthen homes dug into the landscape, showing off storybook charm. Impressively built out with full kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms, the domed domiciles provide a sense of privacy for an off-the-grid-like getaway.

× Expand Photo courtesy Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection

Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan

If an above-ground stay is more your speed, it doesn’t get much higher than Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection. These cabins in the clouds overlooking the Dan River Gorge in Stuart were built in part with a recent renovation of the property, which added larger stays as well as Leatherflower, a new restaurant. During the day, spend time in nature with hiking trails, horseback riding, fly fishing and more, and soak in the views of the stars from the treehouses’ expansive balconies when night falls.

× Expand Dream Rock Silo’s converted farm structure (Photo courtesy Dream Rock Silo)

Dream Rock Silo, Independence

Tucked away in Southwest Virginia, the Dream Rock Silo in Independence is a lesson in luxury conversions that retain the originals’ charms. A former dairy farm, the property now hosts three rentals, including the top two floors of the farm’s striking red silo. The bedroom, located on the silo’s top floor, offers 360-degree views that take advantage of the charming hills and scenery around the property. Other amenities, including farm-fresh eggs from the chicken coop and an outdoor kitchen, keep the feeling of a farm turned resort alive.