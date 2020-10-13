Soak up Fall Colors

× Expand Camping and paddling are part of the fun at Douthat State Park. (Photo courtesy Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce)

For mountain views and natural surprises, a drive through Bath County and neighboring localities is a must. Douthat State Park and the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests present numerous fall outdoor recreation opportunities. For a luxury experience, The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs maintains a grand presence in a rural setting.

Leaf Peeps

Fall foliage peaks early in the Alleghany Highlands; see dof.virginia.gov/fall for updates on leaf color. Looking for a fine fall driving experience? The Virginia Department of Forestry suggests the following route: From Hightown in Highland County, take Highway 640 to Highway 84, then Highway 600 into Bath County to Lake Moomaw, then take a gravel road, Highway 603, through Bacova and onto Route 39. Follow Route 39 to Warm Springs, and east to Lexington for your return trip to Richmond, or take U.S. Highway 220 north to Monterey.

Fall for Falling Spring

One of the largest waterfalls in the commonwealth, Falling Spring Falls is off U.S. Highway 220, just north of Covington. Thomas Jefferson once visited these falls, writing in his “Notes on the State of Virginia” in 1781 that “the only remarkable cascade in this country is that of the Falling Spring in Augusta.” Travel down neighboring Falls Road from the waterfall and discover Natural Well Road, where a spring tucked in along the winding street serves as a stop for travelers and locals to fill a bottle or two with fresh mountain water.

× Expand Falling Spring Falls (Photo courtesy Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce)

Mountain Climb

For hiking, camping and all things outdoors, check out Douthat State Park. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this 4,545-acre park features 4 miles of stream fishing, a 50-acre lake, boat rentals, a beach, and more than 43 miles of hiking, biking and riding trails. The nearly 1.8-million-acre George Washington and Jefferson National Forests benefit from one of the largest parcels of public land on the East Coast. Campgrounds, picnic areas and boat launches dot the forests, plus hundreds of miles of trails and roads that wind through its acreage in Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Coles Point along Lake Moomaw features a beach and a boat ramp. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lake extends 13 miles through a mountain gorge and covers 2,530 acres.

A Grand Presence

The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs is known for its natural mineral waters, which have long attracted patrons, including 23 U.S. presidents. While a fire in 1901 decimated the resort, by 1902 it was back in operation, and the iconic tower that greets guests today was completed in 1929. The natural warm springs known as the historic Homestead offer a luxurious experience nestled in incredible scenery. A spa, salon, fitness center, lazy river, two water slides, outdoor pool, indoor pool, the 18-hole Old Course (with the nation’s oldest first tee in continuous use), the 18-hole Cascades course (where famed golfer Sam Snead launched his career), zip lines and a movie theater are just the tip of the mountain. Seven on-site restaurants and dining options include classic fare that celebrates The Omni Homestead’s culinary heritage in the historic dining room and modern eats at Jefferson’s Restaurant & Bar. As with all experiences listed here, check the website before you go for updates on pandemic procedures and what’s open or closed.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Omni Homestead Resort

It's a Fact

The Depression-era Civilian Conservation Corps crafted Douthat State Park from the woodlands in the 1930s. Some 600 men aged 18-25, who were single and otherwise unemployed, were put to work constructing the lake and other park facilities and buildings, according to the Virginia Center for Digital History.