Between the Ridges

Surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Allegheny mountain ranges, Virginia’s Shenandoah County lives up to its valley-referencing name. This bucolic rural setting dotted with small towns and their accompanying charms — such as Woodstock’s walkable streets, New Market’s Civil War history, Mount Jackson’s riverside charm, and Strasburg’s antiques and galleries — is suitable for a day trip but begs repeat visits.

Stay Your Way

The county boasts a wide range of lodgings, from cozy cabins to family-friendly hotels. Population hubs including Strasburg and Woodstock have chain offerings catering to travelers on Interstate 81, but veer slightly off the beaten path to the valleys between towns to find bed-and-breakfasts, inns and other options.

Standout stays include Bryce Resort in Bayse, where visitors can choose from a variety of accommodations including slope-side condos and spacious chalets. For an even more peaceful stay, Orkney Springs is home to the historic Shrine Mont Retreat Center, nestled at the foot of Great North Mountain.

Local Treasures

Shopping, thrifting, antiquing; whatever you call it, Shenandoah County has it. In Woodstock, Bonfire Bookstore lets adults browse the latest titles, while kids can let their imaginations run wild in the shop’s whimsical Narnia-themed indoor play space — hidden behind the wardrobe door, of course. Stop at Travelers Treasures next door for local artwork, honey and gifts.

Head north to Strasburg, where more than 100 of the town’s antique vendors gather at the Strasburg Emporium, just steps from downtown’s boutique shops and restaurants. Two blocks away, check out the Strasburg Museum, located in a restored 1890s railroad depot, featuring exhibits on local pottery, railroads and the town’s role in the Civil War.

To the south in Mount Jackson, the Route 11 Potato Chip Tasting Room provides both a shopping experience and a learning opportunity. From the store attached to the Virginia brand’s factory, visitors can watch the production process through a viewing window. Look out for free samples and a wide array of flavors.

Icy Adventures

Winter fun in Shenandoah County means getting outdoors. Bryce Resort’s multitude of slopes await skiers, snowboarders and snow tubers alike. Other activities include ice skating at the resort’s outdoor rink and scenic chairlift rides to enjoy the valley’s winter vistas.

Fans of a cold-weather walk can find great views across the county; just outside of downtown Woodstock, Seven Bends State Park offers hiking trails along the eponymous turns of the Shenandoah River and to the western slope of Powell Mountain. In Strasburg, find a scenic vista at Signal Knob, a popular overlook on Massanutten Mountain accessible via a 10-mile loop trail in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

For a picturesque pit stop, drive through the Meems Bottom Covered Bridge in Quicksburg, south of Mount Jackson. It’s Virginia’s longest covered bridge still open to vehicular traffic. Built in 1894, the bridge spans the North Fork of the Shenandoah River in a Burr-arch design.

Below ground but only yards away, Shenandoah Caverns stays a comfortable 56 degrees year-round and features 17 chambers filled with limestone formations. The neighboring American Celebration on Parade displays intact floats from famous parades in a massive storage facility turned museum; on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, the space transforms into a winter wonderland, illuminated with sparkling lights and festive decor.

Sip and Savor

Good eats are easy to come by throughout the county. In Woodstock, grab a latte at Flour & Water Co., a European-style bakery specializing in bread and pastries, or lunch at Woodstock Cafe to warm up with a steaming bowl of soup or a hot-pressed panini. Woodstock Brewhouse serves up craft beer and live music in a restored denim factory, where industrial history delivers small-town charm.

In nearby New Market, stock up on valley-grown veggies at the Jon Henry General Store, or dine on ready-made meals from Jackson’s Corner Coffee Roastery and Cafe. For a taste of country cooking, don’t miss the popular Southern Kitchen restaurant’s fried chicken and housemade pies.

Coffee to Grow, a cozy cafe serving locally roasted coffee, pastries and light bites, stands out in a restored Mount Jackson storefront in the center of the small town.

Between Basye and Orkney Springs and below Bryce Resort sits Pale Fire Brewing Co., dishing up thick-crust pizzas alongside craft beverages. To the west in a cluster of wineries at the base of the Allegheny Mountains, check out Wolf Gap Vineyard, where visitors can enjoy live entertainment, outdoor fire pits and sweeping mountain views. Up the road, Swover Creek Farm Brewery, housed on a working farm, combines small-batch beer and board games in the taproom with wood-fired pizzas and farm-crafted smoked sausages.

Save the Date

Enjoy a mile and a half of holiday cheer at Christmas in the Valley Drive-Thru Lights at the Shenandoah County Fair Grounds every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December.