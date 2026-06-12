Southern Charmer

× Expand Forsyth Park

Don’t let the humidity get you down — there’s a strong case to be made for visiting Savannah, Georgia, in the summer. The city is at its greenest, the famous neighborhood parks and squares burst into life, and the locals lose none of their trademark Southern hospitality. For a drivable getaway in a setting all its own, Savannah exceeds expectations.

Hit the Streets

Park culture is king in Savannah’s historic center, sandwiched by the Savannah River to the north and Forsyth Park to the south. Savannah’s city center — the Historic Landmark District — was the country’s first planned city, laid out in 1733 around four original square parks; in the centuries since, that number has crept up to 22.

Start the day by walking along River Street, home to the Savannah Riverwalk and Emmet Park, following cobblestone sidewalks beneath Spanish moss to a slew of boutiques and seafood joints in historical buildings that once stored and processed goods for one of the largest ports in the South.

Less than a mile from the waterfront sits Forsyth Park, a 30-acre public space for everything from volleyball and tennis to picnics and playgrounds. Last year saw improvements to its grand fountain and the return of a monument to the Spanish-American War; see them both while snacking and shopping at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, open on Saturday mornings year-round.

× Expand The Historic Landmark District

Culture and Community

The comedic Savannah Bananas baseball team is a major attraction, and residents take full ownership of the nationwide sensation. But to catch a game, visitors need to plan ahead — tickets sell out months in advance.

While the city wears its history on its sleeve, Savannah is really an arts town. Thanks to SCAD (the Savannah College of Art and Design), works from students, professors and graduates line the streets and fill the galleries. The SCAD Museum of Art is a teaching museum for the university and rotates modern exhibitions, while the Telfair Museums, the South’s oldest public art museum, spreads its works over three buildings in the historic district, including a children’s art museum.

Venture out of the city center and into a marshy estuary to find the Pin Point Heritage Museum, a cultural center near the home of coastal Georgia’s Gullah Geechee community, who are the descendants of enslaved West and Central Africans and had a crucial influence on the city’s identity.

Good Eats

Southern dishes are the main feature at many Savannah restaurants, but cultural imports from Europe, East Asia and Africa also impress at newer spots. A fixture on River Street, The Cotton Exchange Tavern delivers seafood and comfort fare from a converted warehouse with river views. In Forsyth Park, travelers can grab brunch surrounded by greenery at Collins Quarter or sip a coffee and peruse the vegetarian-friendly menu at The Sentient Bean on the park’s southern end.

Plan for a night out in the historic district, starting with drinks at the sleek speakeasy Repeal 33, then heading next door for an upscale meal at The Grey, which is housed in a former bus station. End the night with a scoop from century-old Leopold’s Ice Cream; expect a line down the block, even just before closing.