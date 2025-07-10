Tour Like a Townie

Richmonders are no strangers to the charms of Roanoke. The city’s recent accolades — named in multiple publications as one of the country’s best outdoors towns, a cultural hub for Southwest Virginia and a regional foodie haven — have been drawing curious Central Virginians to eat, drink and play for many years.

But repeat visits call for closer inspection, and devoting time to the Star City’s side streets rewards travelers with a strain of Southern hospitality that’s distinctly off the beaten path.

× Expand Sweet Donkey Coffee House (Photo by Jennifer Hayward)

Raleigh Court/Grandin Village

Established in 1906, the Raleigh Court neighborhood and its nexus, Grandin Village, was Roanoke’s first suburb. Not long after came the Grandin Theatre, a landmark in the area that first opened in 1932 and, after 70 years of fits and starts, found a steady revival in 2002. Since then, the theater has hosted first- and second-run movies across its multiple screens, as well as talks, live music and a youth-focused film education program.

From the theater, head down Grandin Road to find shopping and dining opportunities. The Roanoke Co+op carries major producers and local growers alike, offering a taste of the Valley’s produce, dairy and more. Swing by Too Many Books to browse a selection of preloved fiction and nonfiction that lives up to the store’s name.

The neighborhood isn’t lacking for standout bites, either. Scratch Biscuit Co. puts the “Southern” in Raleigh Court’s charm, serving up an array of platters and sandwiches, even branching out to tacos and brunch fare, along with vegetarian and gluten-free options. Evening spots include Taaza Indian Cuisine, pizza parlor Grace’s Place and laid-back cocktail lounge Show Pony.

× Expand Taaza Indian Cuisine (Photo courtesy Visit VBR)

Crystal Spring

On the edge of the Roanoke River near downtown, Crystal Spring is bordered by mountains to the south and east, train tracks to the west, and the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to the north. Residents and visitors alike can spend time at the landmark Mill Mountain and visit the famous 100-foot neon star that lights up Roanoke’s night sky or traverse the miles of biking and hiking trails up and down the mountain. For fun at a lower elevation, River’s Edge Park offers sports fields, a playground and access to the Roanoke River Greenway network.

Fuel up for your next adventure at Sweet Donkey Coffee House, a local favorite in a converted historic home that adds to the friendly neighborhood feel. Plan your outing around its monthly live music and food truck series.

On Crystal Spring Avenue, a trio of food-focused businesses from chef Tyler Thomas keep the area lively. The River and Rail Restaurant, opened in 2012, was the first concept from Thomas, focusing on Southern fare made with local ingredients. In 2020, Thomas and his team revamped local grocery institution Tinnell’s Finer Foods on the same block into Crystal Spring Grocery Co., a lunch and dinner destination with a gourmet market attached. The following year, they opened Yard Bull Meats between the two storefronts, a butcher shop sourcing product from regional farms.

× Expand The Roanoke River in Wasena Park (Photo courtesy Visit VBR)

Wasena

To the east of Raleigh Court, Wasena’s network of early 20th-century homes has been a convenient commuter suburb for some time — though its main thoroughfare, the Wasena Bridge, is currently under construction to be replaced and access is expected to reopen in spring 2026. The neighborhood has built an identity all its own in recent years, one that’s worth minor detours.

Wasena’s riverside location has made it a recreation destination; Wasena Park will host the city’s upcoming in-river whitewater park, a set of rapids for kayakers, tubers and more expected to open in 2026. The Roanoke River Greenway’s midpoint sits in the backyard of Roanoke Mountain Adventures, a bike shop, outdoor gear vendor and rental hub for all types of activities. The quickest way to get a sense of the urban greenway is by e-bike, available for rent or through a guided tour from the business.

The small-town feel of Wasena’s Main Street has attracted some of the city’s most notable chefs. Bloom, a restaurant and wine bar from Nate Sloan, opened in 2019 with a focus on hyperseasonal menus that kicked off growth in the Wasena neighborhood. Coffeehouse Roasters Next Door opened the same year across the street, where chef and Richmond native Quincy Randolph crafts creative drinks, breakfast and lunch items, and baked goods. Kind Baking Co., which opened on Main Street in 2021, found success with staple baked goods such as cakes, cookies and scones and is currently relocating — and becoming neighbors of Roasters Next Door — with plans to expand into breads, salads and sandwiches.