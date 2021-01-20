Patriots and Pirates

× Expand Yorktown Schooner Alliance (Photo by Traveling Newlyweds)

You don’t have to be a history buff to enjoy two of Virginia’s most celebrated historic destinations — Yorktown and Jamestown. These two Old World-style cities offer fun, food and culture that perfectly bridge past with present. As with all activities, check in advance for any pandemic-related restrictions or changes in operations.

Surrender Yourself in Yorktown

Situated on the York River, the waterway where British Gen. Charles Cornwallis conceded the American Revolution to Gen. George Washington and French Gen. Jean-Baptiste de Rochambeau, Yorktown has the feel of a Colonial village with a touch of contemporary amenities.

Visitors to Yorktown are met by a gorgeous beach with views of the York River and the George P. Coleman Bridge, the entry into Gloucester Point. You can enjoy a dip in the river, fishing, or sailing on a charter or a Pirate Cruise with Yorktown Sailing Charters.

On Water Street, the tourist area’s main throughway, you can begin by learning the significance of ports at the Watermen’s Museum. You’ll walk away with an appreciation of those people who shaped our great nation while making a living on the water.

The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown retells the American story from Colonies to Constitution. Chock-full of displays, video presentations and reenactments, it’ll teach you about life in the Colonies from various perspectives. Check historyisfun.org for pandemic safety protocols and procedures.

Visitors to Yorktown encounter locally owned and operated eateries like Water Street Grille, Umi Sushi and Riverwalk Restaurant. A hidden gem a few blocks from the waterfront is Mobjack Bay Petite Café and Coffee Roastery. This family-owned organic coffee shop occupies the circa-1730 Cole Digges House and maintains its historic look and feel. Grab a cup of coffee and a pastry and enjoy a beautiful view from its upstairs dining area.

× Expand Jamestown Settlement Museum (Photo courtesy Williamsburg Tourism Council)

Venture Into Jamestown

At Jamestown Settlement Museum, you’ll learn about 17th-century European settlers and native people through film, hands-on exhibits and historical reenactments.

While there, you can board replicas of the ships that transported English colonists in 1607. You’ll see and hear what sailing across the Atlantic was like. Next, you can lie on animal-skin cots while exploring reed-covered houses at the Powhatan Indian Village, then talk with historic interpreters at the James Fort about life as an English settler in the New World.

You can wander across Jamestown Road to Jamestown Beach Event Park in the warmer months for swimming in the James or to hear a concert put on by Jamestown Jams Concert Series. For now, see the James City County Parks and Recreation Department web page for COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

Those looking for eats will find a few options close to Jamestown Settlement. Across the parking lot is Billsburg Brewery, known for its German-style lagers. Local favorite food trucks, like Matchsticks BBQ Co., regularly visit the brewery, and pizza lovers can find Jamestown Pie Co. a stone’s throw away.

× Expand Jamestown-Scotland Ferry (Photo by Patricia Bernshausen)

Try This

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry: Take the long way home via Virginia Highway 31 and get a scenic view of the Jamestown Settlement and the James River with a free ride on this ferry. Pandemic restrictions may require you to stay in your vehicle.