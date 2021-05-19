Knocking About the Northern Neck

× Expand Kilmarnock Brewhaus

Scenic water views and grassy vistas are hallmarks of Kilmarnock. Named for Kilmarnock, Scotland, it’s located on the Northern Neck between the Rappahannock River and the Chesapeake Bay, in an area that offers a mix of small-town charm, outdoor recreation and history. This walkable hamlet offers shopping, dining and other diversions.

Steptoe and Spencer

In the early 1700s, William Steptoe operated a storehouse and ordinary for lodging and dining, giving the region its name, Steptoe’s Ordinary. The first recorded use of the name Kilmarnock was in 1778. Today, historic Steptoe’s District is the embodiment of stepping into a Norman Rockwell painting. Locally owned shops and restaurants line Main Street, where residents and retailers are quick to wave and chat with friends and strangers alike.

For antiques, check out Kilmarnock Antique Gallery, a winding maze of treasures waiting to be discovered. Be sure to say hello to the shop dog, Spencer, who’s often at the store on Saturdays.

Rivah Antiques & Accessories offers everything from vintage home decor to handmade items. Its sister stores, Rivah Consignments and home decor and gifts boutique The Rivah, offer more shopping within walking distance. For eclectic home furnishings and statement pieces, there is Lewis Trimble Decorative Arts and Antiques. The Book Nook stocks new and used literary works, as well as locally made greeting cards. For a pick-me-up during a day of shopping, Northern Neck Popcorn Bag sells gourmet popcorn in traditional flavors and unexpected options such as sausage gravy and biscuits.

× Expand NN Burger

Shake and Bake

The family-owned and -operated Lee’s Restaurant has been serving homestyle favorites for more than 80 years. Fried or grilled seafood dinners and pasta classics are staples of the menu — save room for a slice of fruit or cream pie made from scratch daily. NN Burger (also in Tappahannock) is known for its specialty wagyu beef burgers, twister chips with assorted toppings, and Freakshakes, massive milkshakes topped with treats such as a whole slice of chocolate cake, a doughnut or cotton candy.

Kilmarnock Brewhaus serves up craft beer, local seafood and live music, plus a selection of local wine. Be sure to look up at the second-floor balcony and wave to the Blues Brothers, but don’t expect them to wave back (they’re mannequins). Nearby, the 25 acres of vines at Good Luck Cellars produce vintages with interest. You can also pick up fresh ciders by appointment at Ditchley Cider Works.

Town Roots

To learn about Kilmarnock’s past and its connection to Scotland, visit the Kilmarnock Museum. A National Historic Landmark, Christ Church features interesting architectural details that include vaulted ceilings, large compass-headed windows and a triple-decker pulpit. A museum, a gift shop and a research library are also available on site. The grounds are open daily, but tours of the circa-1735 church are by appointment.

× Expand Hughlett Point Natural Area Preserve

Sand and Sun

For some fresh air, Kilmarnock’s 9-acre Towne Centre Park includes an amphitheater, a children’s water-play area and a dog park. The Kilmarnock Farmers Market is held in the park on fourth Saturdays from May through September (depending on pandemic restrictions). Hike the trail at Baylor Park to view wildlife along the half-mile path. The Hughlett Point Natural Area Preserve is open from dawn until dusk to a limited number of visitors. It’s home to the threatened northeastern beach tiger beetle and has a winding trail that leads to the Chesapeake Bay, where shorebirds and eagles nest among the wetlands.