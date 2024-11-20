Connect the Dots

× Expand Kingsmill Resort on the James River (Photo courtesy Kingsmill Resort)

The vibrancy that filled Virginia’s Historic Triangle some 300 years ago is still present today. Encom­passing Jamestown, loca­ted on the southwest of the Virginia peninsula along the James River; Yorktown, 15 miles east by the York River; and Williamsburg, centrally positioned to the north between the two, each point presents a blend of American history, culture and contemporary attractions, contributing to the area’s rich heritage and tourism bona fides.

Where to Stay

Most hotels and resorts in the area are concentrated in Williamsburg and Yorktown, as there are no stays within Historic Jamestowne. For visitors looking for something less traditional, there are vacation rentals, bed-and-breakfasts, campgrounds, cabins, and cottages across the Triangle region that take advantage of the area’s position between the James and York rivers.

Southwest of Williamsburg and overlooking the James River, the Kingsmill Resort styles itself as a luxurious destination and a convenient base for exploring the region. The resort features everything from golf and a full-service spa to multiple pools and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy on-site dining in several restaurants, including James Landing Grille, the only riverside dining experience in Williamsburg.

Plotting for the Past

To make the most of your visit, it’s recommended to plan ahead. Consider purchasing a seven-day America’s Historic Triangle Ticket in Colonial Williamsburg, which grants access to historic centers across Jamestown, Williamsburg and Yorktown. Visitors can seamlessly explore the rich history of America chronologically, from the founding of Jamestown, through Colonial Williamsburg and concluding with the pivotal events of Yorktown.

A visit to Historic Jamestowne offers a profound glimpse into the first permanent English settlement in America. Walk the grounds where Captain John Smith and Pocahontas shaped early American life and see more through guided tours, including recent interpretative work such as “Women of Jamestown,” included with admission. The Glasshouse offers a look at 17th-century glassblowing in a serene location on the James River.

Move on to Colonial Williamsburg, where reenactors and historians bring the past to life. Visit historic buildings including the Capitol, one of the first locations of the state’s government, or enjoy a meal at Christiana Campbell’s Tavern, where the menu features dishes enjoyed by Colonial diners.

End your visit in Yorktown with a visit to the American Revolution Museum, home to extensive Revolutionary War-era exhibits, interactive displays and outdoor encampments that bring the period to life. For a deeper look at the war’s final setting, visit the Yorktown Battlefield Visitor Center, part of the Colonial National Historical Park system. Guests can follow the 1781 Siege of Yorktown from start to end and trace the path of victorious Continental Army soldiers through the riverside field.

The Triangle was home to many more scenes of war, though; to view them all, pick up a National Park Service pass for a driving tour of the battlefields, guided by rangers. Alternatively, book a unique, open-air Steamer Wagon National Park Battlefield Riding Tour. Hosted by Yorktown & Co., the narrated tour starts at Little York Confectionery and takes you through the Colonial National Historical Park battlefields.

Local Dining

The area boasts a diverse culinary scene that artfully combines Colonial-era traditions with Southern comfort cuisine. Regional specialties include Virginia peanut soup and Virginia ham, two dishes that fed colonists before becoming staples of the state’s food identity and are found in taverns in the Triangle to this day. The area’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay means that fresh seafood appears on many menus.

If you’re starting your day in Yorktown, Mobjack Bay Coffee Roasters — a cozy cafe serving breakfast and bakery items — is worth a visit. For a midday meal near Jamestown, local favorite Spoke + Art Provisions Co., located on the Virginia Capital Trail, offers sandwiches, salads and snacks.

Later in the day, plan your dinner in Williamsburg or Yorktown. Casa Pearl’s oysters and tacos are popular among Williamsburg residents, as are other menu items, such as crispy Brussels sprouts with a lemon-caper vinaigrette. Umi Sushi, on the Yorktown Riverwalk, draws on international recipes to highlight local seafood. Nearby, Little York Confectionery offers sweet treats and a charming stop for a coffee or ice cream.

If you’re looking to imbibe, The Virginia Beer Company in Williamsburg has a wide selection of craft beers on tap and an accommodating indoor-outdoor tasting room with food trucks, string lights and fire pits for chilly nights. If beer’s not your thing, 8 Shires Coloniale Distillery offers tastings of unique spirits crafted from 17th- and 18th-century recipes, and the Williamsburg Winery Merchants Square Wine Bar has indoor-outdoor seating for sampling local vintages. North of Williamsburg, Silver Hand Meadery makes another historical beverage: mead, a fermented honey wine.

× Expand Reenactors at the Yorktown Maritime Festival (Photo courtesy York County)

Save the Dates

Jamestown Settlement offers a glimpse into revelry and holiday traditions of centuries past with Christmastide in Virginia, every day from Dec. 20-31 except the 25th.

Shop the Williamsburg Christmas Market the first three weekends of December, and participate in Colonial Williamsburg’s Grand Illumination on Dec. 7, 14 and 21.