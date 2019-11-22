Historic Pampering

× Expand Food and Feasts of Colonial Virginia (Photo courtesy Jamestown)

While it’s a must-see destination for out-of-state tourists, Williamsburg is also a fun, short trip for Richmond-area residents. I often drive down for the day to soak up some culture, find a few prized possessions to fill my closets and enjoy a great meal. Colonial Williamsburg offers visitors a chance to step into a bygone world and experience what life was like in the nation’s early days. Take note to smell the roses when you’re walking through this living history museum. There are more than 100 gardens, from flower to ornamental.

Luxury and Fine Food

Executive Chef and Beverage Director Travis Brust oversees all of the tasty food at the iconic Williamsburg Inn. You’ll find some Virginia fare on the menu, as well as imported goodies such as salmon from Scotland. The menus in the Terrace Room and the Rockefeller Room are “a departure from Colonial Williamsburg, but it all ties back into that flavor,” Brust says.

If you want flavor profiles reminiscent of Colonial days that are enhanced for modern palates, check out one of the four taverns in Colonial Williamsburg — Josiah Chowning’s, Christiana Campbell’s, King’s Arms and Shields. Carb lovers should sample the classic rum crème pie or the spoon bread at Christiana Campbell’s. “It’s the best spoon bread I have ever tasted,” Brust says.

And if you want a taste of the Colonial and Revolutionary War eras’ food culture, Food and Feasts of Colonial Virginia will be held Nov. 28-30 at the Jamestown Settlement and the Yorktown Victory Center. You can learn about the art of gathering, preserving and preparing food by the English colonists and Native Americans at events at the Jamestown Settlement, and find out about the food that was consumed by soldiers during the American Revolution at the Yorktown Victory Center. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Nov. 28 at the Jamestown Settlement Cafe.

Spirits of Williamsburg

With period decor and the smell of bourbon wafting in the air, Eight Shires Coloniale Distillery takes its cue from distilleries of the 1600s and 1700s. The small craft distillery offers Genever gin, bourbon, and silver and gold rum. It claims to be the only distillery to use Indian corn in its whiskey mashes to make bourbon and gin. You may want to try the rum-based wassail punch at the bar or a Salem smash with sugar, mint and gin.

Billsburg Brewery at the marina on Jamestown Road offers tours of the brewery and 12 lines of craft beer on tap in its taphouse. If the weather is nice, take your brew and walk outside to the deck for casual, comfortable conversation and great views of Jamestown Island and the Colonial Parkway. Bring your pooch; this brewery is pet friendly.

× Expand Billsburg Brewery (Photo courtesy Billsburg Brewery)

Pamper Yourself

If you have a special occasion or a large family, consider a stay at the Estate at Kingsmill at Kingsmill Resort. The 7,000-square-foot estate features spectacular views of the James River, a private assistant to help with all your needs, two private personal watercraft and a private chef, just to name a few amenities. There’s also a heated outdoor infinity pool and hot tub.

× Expand Williamsburg Salt Spa (Photo courtesy Williamsburg Tourism Council)

A Grain of Salt

With everything from float tanks to a salt cave, the Williamsburg Salt Spa offers complete relaxation. The natural-looking salt cave contains 15 tons of therapeutic salt from Poland that is said to improve your health as you relax in a comfortable recliner and soak it all in.

Save the Date

Through Jan. 5: Busch Gardens Christmas Town brightens the season with more than 10 million lights, seasonal shows, a Holiday Train and Rudolph's Winter Wonderland. Various hours and dates.