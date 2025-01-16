Let’s Be Friends

× Expand Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg

Since its earliest days as a thoroughfare for Native American tribes, through the country’s founding and expansion, and into the modern era of Interstate 81, the Shenandoah Valley has offered travelers a great green respite from the surrounding topography. But Harrisonburg, the valley’s largest city, sandwiched between the Allegheny and Blue Ridge mountains, has established itself as much more than a break in the hills.

Thanks in part to the explosive growth of James Madison University, Harrisonburg’s population increase has outpaced similar cities, such as Charlottesville and Winchester, since 2000. Newcomers have brought with them diverse businesses and a strong youth culture that helped form the city’s regionally recognized arts, shopping and dining scenes. No matter your niche, a visit proves that Harrisonburg lives up to its nickname of the “Friendly City.”

Start Downtown

Harrisonburg’s walkable downtown district is dotted with stores, restaurants and historical structures; make the most of the area while leaning into its history with a stay at the Friendly City Inn, a bed and breakfast at a restored Civil War-era home. On the southern edge of the city center, adjacent to James Madison University, the Hotel Madison is a sizable option with luxe offerings that include multiple food options, live music and a pool on the ground floor. If the surrounding scenery is more your speed, venture past downtown to the numerous cabins, campgrounds and short-term vacation rentals in the valley close to outdoor activities.

Plug in to downtown’s cultural scene with one of the town’s many annual festivals — highlights include MACROCK, a decades-old music festival held across venues in April; Skeleton Festival, a Halloween- and Day of the Dead-themed fair supporting local businesses at the end of October; and Harrisonburg Restaurant Month, a chance to sample the best of downtown throughout the month of March. Spots like the Shops at Agora, a retail hub for makers and vintage goods, and restaurant-venue hybrids like Clementine Cafe and The Golden Pony connect travelers to the city’s unique vibe any time of year.

× Expand Cyclists in downtown Harrisonburg

Hit the Trails

Harrisonburg’s connection to the outdoors is no secret. There are few other cities in Virginia where visitors can hike, mountain bike, climb, ski and snowboard not just in one calendar year but in one day without driving more than a few dozen miles. The nearby Massanutten Resort is well-loved for skiing, snowboarding and tubing in the colder months and big for biking, golf, family activities and more in the summer. If you’re looking for something wilder, find activities for all abilities in Shenandoah National Park to the east and the George Washington National Forest to the west.

Of special note is the town’s reputation as a mountain biking hub. Harrisonburg has earned Bronze Level Ride Center status from the International Mountain Bike Association due to an abundance of trails, events and passionate locals. Retailers such as the Shenandoah Bicycle Company and Rocktown Bicycles offer rentals and point visitors to quality spots nearby, including the city-owned Hillandale Park west of downtown.

× Expand Clementine Cafe

Eat Up

Harrisonburg’s food scene has punched well above its weight considering its college town reputation, no doubt bolstered by the plethora of fine farms in close proximity. As the first Culinary District in the commonwealth (established by Harrisonburg’s City Council in 2014), downtown is the heart of the city’s food scene.

A staple spot is Kline’s Dairy Bar, known for offering unique weekly ice cream flavors that differ between its downtown and Main Street locations. Other restaurants around town might look familiar to Richmonders, such as Capital Ale House and the original Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint. Popular newer spots include Magpie Diner, complete with breakfast and lunch options, and food truck turned sit-down Korean restaurant Mashita.

Get up close with the region’s agricultural offerings at the Friendly City Food Co-op, a community-owned grocery located downtown on Mason Street. The shop stocks produce from local farms and incorporates them into its cafe and hot bar and holds events with regional makers and growers throughout the year.

× Expand The Friendly City Inn

Save the Dates

As the temperatures reach new lows and the calendar turns over, the Harrisonburg Farmers Market remains open with its Winter Market, held downtown on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., January through March.

The Rocktown Roller-rama, put on by Rocktown Bicycles, features head-to-head stationary cycling sprint races for riders to test their speed. The event will be held Jan. 24 at the Three Notch’d Valley Collab House; registration is required in advance.