Good Gourds

Liberty Mills Farm corn maze (Photo courtesy Liberty Mills Farm)

From one of the nation’s largest corn mazes at Somerset’s Liberty Mills Farm in Orange County to Sinkland Farms’ Punkin’ Chunkin’ catapult demonstration in Christiansburg, it’s easy to find fall fun not so far afield from Richmond.

A Little Corny

What do you do if you have a crack on your pumpkin? Look for a pumpkin patch!

You’d expect a joke like that from Kent Woods, proud purveyor of a 34-acre corn maze that’s part of the fall festivities at Woods’ and his wife, Evie’s, Liberty Mills Farm in Somerset. The massive labyrinth extends to the far-reaching edges of the property and is well worth the 80-minute drive from Richmond. Four trails wind through the maze, each designed for different skill levels, and they range in completion time from 30 minutes to three hours. They also include different activities such as story stations and trivia related to this year’s theme, “America the Beautiful.” One is designated the Mystery Maze, where participants enter with no map to guide them.

The farm also grows pumpkins on 8.5 acres. You can select the gourd of your choice and cut it from the vine. Kids will love the hay wagon ride and the playground. A stop at the farm market is a must to grab locally produced treats and gifts, including homemade ice cream churned on-site powered by a John Deere tractor.

Smashing Pumpkins

Sinkland Farms’ annual Pumpkin Festival in Christiansburg has been a tradition for 30 years. This isn’t just a pumpkin patch, though, it’s six weekends filled with activities for all ages. There’s music, farmyard animals, wagon rides, a 5-acre corn maze, craft vendors and kids’ activities.

Select demonstrations include the Punkin’ Chunkin’ in early October. It features the mighty “Onager” pumpkin catapult, which sends the fruits soaring up to half a mile. Ages 7 and up can ride a rescue horse along the farm’s trails. Activities including the Kidz Zip Line, a blacksmith demonstration and axe throwing round out the festival experience. There’s also Southern-style barbecue, kettle corn, hand-dipped ice cream, cider, hot chocolate and other fall fest food faves.

The fall festival runs through Nov. 7 at Cox Farms in Centreville. (Photo courtesy Cox Farms)

A Sampling of Virginia Pumpkin Patches

Back Home on the Farm, Harrisonburg

Features a corn maze, a carousel, farm animals and more than 30 activities, including pig races, an obstacle course and barnyard minigolf. Through Oct. 31.

Cox Farms, Centreville

Includes live music, farm animals, giant slides, Foamhenge (a Styrofoam replica of Stonehenge) and other offerings. Through Nov. 7.

Hunt Club Farm, Virginia Beach

Features a seasonal market, a giant straw pile, carnival rides, TreeWalk Adventure and more. Harvest Fair through Oct. 31.

Layman Family Farms, Blue Ridge

Offers a 10-acre corn maze, gemstone mining, farm animals, a corn cannon and a pumpkin blaster. Fall Festival through Nov. 6.