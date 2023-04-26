Music and Meals

× Expand From left: Teresa Ling, Fitz Gary, Jeannette Fang and Isaac Melamed of the Garth Newel Piano Quartet (Photo courtesy Garth Newel Music Center)

Garth Newel is a Welsh phrase meaning “new hearth” or “new home,” which is appropriate for both the comfortable welcome and varied events found at the Garth Newel Music Center. Celebrating 50 years tucked into the steeply rolling hills of Bath County near Hot Springs, the center is best known for its namesake piano quartet, which has performed and given master classes throughout the United States and on five continents. It’s also home to gourmet food experiences, and the combination is a recipe for success.

During my recent visit to Garth Newel, Executive Director Shawn Puller greeted our group by saying, “The best way to welcome folks home is with a meal.” We enjoyed a four-course meal, starting with hors d’oeuvres and ending with bread pudding, as well as an informative and interactive breadmaking tutorial with Garth Newel’s resident chef, Josh Elliott. The session included flatbread, focaccia, cast-iron or Dutch oven bread and the bread pudding. Whether we were beginners or experienced bakers, Elliott’s tips were valuable. “Don’t worry about failures,” he said. “You learn something new every time, whether a success or failure.

Later in the weekend, Garth Newel hosted an innovative jazz world premiere by visiting vocalist Lenora Zenzalai Helm, vibraphonist Jason DeCristofaro and the Garth Newel Piano Quartet. They performed in a rehabilitated horse barn turned world-class venue that offers what regulars call “something magical.” Visitors are equally welcome to quietly pop in during the artists’ rehearsal or to give an appreciative shout-out to Chef Elliott behind the kitchen doors after dinner.

× Expand The Garth Newel Music Center offers seasonal cooking classes. (Photo via Getty Images)

Looking Ahead

Upcoming cooking classes at Garth Newel include Appetizers and Hors d’Oeuvres on April 13 and Spring Menu Ideas With Wine on May 11. Food and music events include a Mad Hatter Tea Party on May 6, Persian Tea House on May 20, and one of the most anticipated concerts each year, the Archduke Weekend on May 26-28, with an optional dinner (lunch on Sunday) accompanying each concert. Steven Whiting, a University of Michigan professor of musicology and Beethoven specialist, will provide insights on the renowned composer’s growth and impact. Plus, in recognition of Garth Newel’s 50th anniversary, the weekend will also pay homage to the founders of the music center, presenting programs of their favorite compositions.

Off-site Soaks ’n’ Sips

The Warm Springs Pools, which are owned and maintained by The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs, have reopened after a $4 million, 14-month rehabilitation that preserves the pools’ appearances as they were in 1925 when the resort acquired them, albeit with electricity and plumbing amenities. The Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ Bathhouses are open by reservation Wednesday-Sunday and also offer designated soaking times for different groups, including families, adult coed and adult by gender. The cost is $25 per person per 50-minute soak.

Nearby, Troddenvale offers complex ciders pressed in-season. It’s located at the third-generation Oakley Farm, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and focuses on revitalizing fruit-growing for cider production in the Warm Springs Valley.

Save the Dates

The Garth Newel Music Center turns 50 this year. Look for summer celebrations and a gala in November. 540-839-5018, garthnewel.org