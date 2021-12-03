Enlightening Hampton Roads

× Expand Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk (Photo courtesy Norfolk Botanical Garden)

After our inability to fully embrace the holiday spirit last year, this December will be special. Take a break for a night or a weekend and check out the indoor-outdoor experiences in Hampton Roads; you’ll also get ideas for return visits next spring.

One of the most spectacular displays of holiday lights in Virginia, Norfolk Botanical Garden’s Million Bulb Walk is held along a mile-long walking route. New this year is a Wall of Light highlighting the garden’s NATO Tower, which overlooks the garden and is named in honor of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has its North American headquarters in Norfolk. Also check out the garden’s family events, including ornament-making on Dec. 10.

Return in spring to see the lavish display of azaleas at the garden, originally known as the Norfolk Azalea Garden. Open 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 2. Adult admission is $18 Monday-Thursday, $25 Friday-Sunday and $5 per ticket more for walk-up tickets.

Located in Newport News Park just off I-64 at the intersection of Fort Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue, this is Virginia’s oldest drive-through holiday lights experience. More than a million lights make up the 350-plus displays, the more than 50 arches and the rope lighting along the 2-mile drive through the park. For its 29th year, the event has added upgrades and fanciful scenes such as 3D trees to the deer-arch area.

Open 5:30 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Admission is $12 per car Monday through Thursday, $15 per car Friday-Sunday. Advance tickets are $10 at the Newport News Visitor Center at Newport News Park.

Hampton is home to this event, which features two stages of holiday entertainment, kids’ activities, strolling performers, seasonal lighting and displays, and hot food from vendors. It’s centered on the Waterwalk, a 2 1/4-mile linear park that stretches through the Coliseum Central commercial district, from the Power Plant shopping area to Air Power Park, an outdoor museum that celebrates aviation history.

Return after the holidays, when the multiuse path near the coliseum is a good experience whether you’re jogging or bicycling — and a soothing one for shoppers, convention attendees and concertgoers, as well as visitors to nearby Bluebird Gap Farm. At the other end of the path, behind Air Power Park, a raised walkway provides a quiet nature observation deck with views of Newmarket Creek, where wildlife abounds. Besides various types of crabs, I’ve seen herons, egrets and redwing blackbirds. Wonder Walk hours are 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 5-12.

This Virginia Beach tradition of driving on the boardwalk through holiday-lighted tunnels is a good socially distanced event, staged nightly through Jan. 2. The fun drive passes through nautical- and adventure-themed displays on the boardwalk against a backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean in moonlight.

Open 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Advance tickets are required ($25 per car Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday), and you’re assigned a time slot.

The World War II battleship the USS Wisconsin, permanently anchored on Downtown Norfolk’s waterfront as part of a must-see attraction, the maritime discovery center Nauticus, hosts WinterFest through Jan. 2. The holiday attraction includes themed light zones, below-deck tours, music and entertainment, a new Santa Experience, and a new restaurant inside the battleship’s wardroom.

Open 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 2. Adult admission is $12.50 Wednesday and Thursday, $14.50 Friday-Sunday.

