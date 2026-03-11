Down Tobacco Road

× Expand The Durham Centre building is a focal point of the downtown skyline.

There are many comparisons to be made between Richmond and Durham, North Carolina. Both are former tobacco towns that found new uses for the spacious brick buildings left behind. Both are impressive college towns. Both are river towns, complete with nearby and far-flung adventure opportunities. And both are foodie destinations, with innovative chefs and restaurants attracting national attention.

But Durham has its own wow factors that make visiting a must. A resurgent downtown area, an arts and music scene influenced by the university students in its orbit, plenty of North Carolina barbecue, and a history all its own set the Bull City apart.

Recommended Retreats

Thanks in part to the industry and attractions surrounding Duke University, Durham offers a plethora of tourist-friendly hotels in the city’s walkable downtown and beyond. 21c Museum Hotel puts an artistic spin on hospitality, thanks to its ground-floor gallery featuring rotating exhibits, along with a massage studio and seafood-focused restaurant.

The 53-room Durham Hotel stands out in the downtown skyline (almost as much as the vintage “Old Bull” neon sign nearby) and comes complete with live music nights and a rooftop bar for 360-degree views of North Carolina’s Piedmont region; on a clear day, you might catch a glimpse of Raleigh and Chapel Hill, the other two cities that make up the Research Triangle region.

Just steps from Duke’s athletic complex in Durham’s east side, the Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club and JB Duke Hotel offer touches of luxury and school spirit.

Take Me Out

As temperatures rise, Durham’s outdoor events and activities come alive — the spring shoulder season offers a humidity-free way to explore the region like a local. When the weather is nice, townies and students alike flock to Eno River State Park, 15 minutes from downtown and covered in forested trails by the slow-running river. An even more convenient option is the Sarah P. Duke Gardens on campus, encompassing 55 acres of manicured trails with cherry blossoms, tulips and native plants.

Immortalized on the silver screen, the Durham Bulls Minor League Baseball team is an institution dating back to the early days of professional squads at the turn of the century and has grown with the city to become an international draw. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park, situated in the heart of downtown, has gone through multiple renovations (most recently in 2023) to welcome more sports fans and kicks off the 2026-27 season this month with a home game on March 31.

Next to the park, it’s hard to miss the broad brick facade of the American Tobacco Historic District, a complex of 14 interlinked buildings brought to life in the 2000s as the centerpiece of Durham’s downtown makeover. Retail and restaurants dot the former production plants, including Parker & Otis, a combination cafe and market, fitness studio Yoga Off East, and spa and wellness studio Bella Trio.

× Expand The Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University

On Display

Thanks to a commingling of creative endeavors from the Research Triangle’s young and artistic residents, Durham’s music and arts scene punches well above its weight. The Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University is a free fine-art museum between campus and downtown, home to some 10,000 works of modern and classical art. Exhibitions rotate every few months but have included collections of contemporary Indigenous and American art.

As the city revamped its downtown corridor in the 2000s, it prioritized performance venues. The Durham Performing Arts Center, adjacent to the baseball stadium, hosts some of the city’s largest events, including touring Broadway shows, comedians and concerts. More intimate venues aren’t far; spots such as The Pinhook, Motorco Music Hall and Rubies on Five Points fill downtown with local acts most nights of the week.

Durham Dining

As Durham has grown its small but mighty food scene, accolades have followed. Start exploring with local favorite Cocoa Cinnamon, a coffee shop with three area outposts. Move with mocha in hand to a lunch favorite such as King’s Sandwich Shop, open since 1942, or Grub Durham, a converted gas station specializing in Southern staples. To the south of downtown, Saltbox Seafood Joint is a counter service hot spot from James Beard Award winner Ricky Moore.

Fine dining has its day at NanaSteak, opened in 2016 in the same building as the Durham Performing Arts Center, with a focus on chophouse classics. Nikos, not far from Duke’s East Campus, highlights Greek and Mediterranean classics in an intimate setting.

Newcomers have gained recognition, too, including Little Bull, a Mexican American tapas spot in the Old Five Points neighborhood, and Seraphine, an eatery from the founders of NanaSteak serving Cajun-inspired fare on the American Tobacco Campus. Both restaurants scored listings in Michelin’s first guide to the American South in late 2025.

Beyond its food scene, Durham’s breweries draw visitors, too; a drive around town shows a high density of popular taprooms. Downtown favorites include Durham-born Atomic Clock Brewing Company, Durty Bull Brewing Company and Ponysaurus Brewing Co., the latter boasting a large beer garden perfect for a brew and a bite on the first warm day of spring.