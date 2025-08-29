Duck, Duck, Go

Driving over the Wright Memorial Bridge, it’s hard to miss the strip malls, fast-food restaurants and stalling traffic of the Outer Banks unfolding ahead. Once you’re across to the barrier island beach destination, take a left. There, on Highway 12 (or Duck Road to the locals), the crazy crowds of Kitty Hawk and Nags Head fall behind and a blend of impressive nature and wildlife, convenient amenities, and fiercely loyal locals in Duck, North Carolina, come into view.

× Expand The Duck Jazz Festival is held every October at Duck Town Park. (Photo courtesy Town of Duck)

Duckling Days

The town of Duck offers a taste of vintage Outer Banks. Long after Kitty Hawk and Nags Head were brimming with tourists, there was little to draw visitors to Duck. Vacation homes and rentals started to dot the tiny streets along the ocean, but many local OBX car bumpers sported “Stuck in Duck” stickers, alluding to the lack of activities compared to larger towns on the island.

It wasn’t until 1999 that residents decided to incorporate as a town and feather their own nest. And feather they did, shaping a bike-friendly, walkable neighborhood with a sound-front boardwalk for shopping and dining and a town park buzzing with activities, such as the increasingly popular Duck Jazz Festival held in October. Even if you’re moving at your own speed, it’s not hard to spend a whole day within the 2- to 5-mile-wide boundary of this tiny community.

× Expand The Sanderling Resort on the north end of Duck (Photo courtesy Sanderling Resort)

Find Your Nest

While Duck’s beaches have earned major media accolades, the town does limit beach access to its residents and vacation renters, which can make deciding where to stay a priority.

For a convenient stay, try out the newly renovated Sanderling Resort, Duck’s only hotel. Along with access to a private beach, the resort offers myriad amenities including surf school, sunset cruises, kiteboarding and horseback riding along the ocean’s edge.

Vacation rentals are abundant and range in size to accommodate couples or entire family reunions. Smaller stays with one to three bedrooms can be found at Barrier Island Station, while larger homes (many with pools and oceanfront views) are available through companies like Brindley Beach Vacation and Sales, Southern Shore Realty and Carolina Designs Realty.

Dive Deeper

With the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the Currituck Sound to the west, Duck is a major draw for watersports. While surfing, swimming and the like dominate the ocean beaches, the usually calm waters on the sound side make it a perfect destination for paddleboards, motorboats and other ways to get on the water.

For the more adventurous types, parasailing trips, jet ski rentals and private catamaran rentals are available from Nor’Banks Sailing and Watersports. Many rental companies, such as Duck Village Outfitters, carry kayaks, standup paddleboards and other beach essentials. Add in a bit more nature by taking a self-propelled ecotour with Coastal Kayak Touring Company to see the area’s abundant waterfowl.

If you feel like trading your fins for shoes, you’ll still find plenty to do in Duck’s town center. Walking, biking and driving are all easy options to access Duck’s main retail drag on Duck Road; however you get there, it’s worth the effort. Meander the Soundside Boardwalk to visit boutique shops, such as Donna’s Designs for hand-painted clothing, Allie June for custom handbags and accessories, and Barr-ee Station for swimwear. Family-friendly (and fur family-friendly) stops abound, too; Duck Toy and Ice Cream is a must for the kids, while pet store Outer Barks will win lots of tail wags for its fresh baked dog treats.

× Expand Theodosia, inside the Sanderling Resort, highlights local seafood. (Photo courtesy Sanderling Resort)

Dig In

Duck may be small, but when it comes to dining, the menus are mighty. Blue Point, a local favorite on the boardwalk serving upscale Southern cuisine for more than 30 years, offers sound-side views to take in the sunset with your meal.

Not far down Duck Road sits Aqua, a restaurant and spa featuring similar spectacular sunset views as Blue Point and a top-notch bar with live music. The nearby family-friendly spot Cravings also operates a backyard venue called Tap Shack featuring a food menu, full bar and free live music on most nights.

To the north, the Sanderling Resort’s new and improved offerings provide more great places to dine. Theodosia, from acclaimed chef Vivian Howard, specializes in local seafood, while Lifesaving Station — in an actual former lifeguard headquarters — boasts an impressive breakfast menu.

If your perfect beach vacation is marked by something to sip on, Duck has that covered, too. Local options include the Duck Dive Bar from Swells’a Brewing Beer Company, serving craft suds, local wines and warm-weather cocktails. To get your drinks straight from the source, take a “vineyard voyage” across the sound from Duck to Sanctuary Vineyards in Jarvisburg, a former hunting lodge that now hosts wine tastings.