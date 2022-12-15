Take in the Cape

× Expand Downtown Wilmington waterfront (Photo by C2 Photography courtesy VisitNC.com)

You may have seen the film “Cape Fear,” a disturbing 1962 noir thriller starring Gregory Peck, followed by an even more disturbing Martin Scorsese remake in 1991. But the actual place, Cape Fear, North Carolina, is a long way from those unsettling films.

Just four hours from Richmond, this southeastern tip of North Carolina attracts visitors and retirees drawn to the mild climate and a happy mix of beaches, golf, museums, watersports and history centered around the city of Wilmington.

The Coup

Though the Cape Fear films are fiction, Wilmington has witnessed real-life terror — the violent coup by white supremacists to overthrow its biracial town government in 1898. Wilmington has in recent years grappled with this history and taken steps toward reconciliation, including the establishment of 1898 Memorial Park, a park that features a commemorative abstract statue in honor of the African American citizens who died in the massacre. There’s also a new historical marker in downtown Wilmington recognizing the loss of life and property suffered by Black residents.

× Expand Battleship North Carolina (Photo by C2 Photography courtesy VisitNC.com)

River Life

Visiting the memorials, you will find yourself steps away from downtown attractions. Start with the Wilmington Riverwalk, a scenic and breezy 1.75-mile-long stroll along the Cape Fear River that passes by some of Wilmington’s finest sights. Named the Top Riverfront by USA Today in 2015, Wilmington is a place where visitors can easily soak up the vibe — restaurants, boat slips, waterside parks, a Saturday morning farmers market, the Museum of the Bizarre, and pelicans skimming the calm river waters.

Anchored across the river, the Battleship North Carolina has been meticulously restored and is open for self-guided tours. Visitors can explore nearly every corner of the giant ship. Don’t miss the person-sized porthole underneath one of the 16-inch gun batteries. You can crawl in to explore the interior firing area if you aren’t feeling too claustrophobic.

There’s no shortage of good eats in Wilmington. Try Copper Penny’s 109 Chestnut Chicken sandwich, sample small plates at Circa 1922, and then finish off with sweets at Boombalatti’s Homemade Ice Cream.

× Expand North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (Photo by Joseph Diepenbrock courtesy VisitNC.com)

Island Time

When you’re ready for the sand and water, visitors have a choice of beaches less than a half hour from downtown. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the coastal options along this string of towns, starting with Wrightsville Beach, then south to Carolina Beach and, finally, Kure Beach. Keep heading south toward the tip of Cape Fear, and you’ll find the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher. Among other aquatic wonders, it’s home to an albino alligator.

From the aquarium, travel a half-mile to the end of the road and take the Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry for a scenic ride back to the mainland, or head back toward the coastal towns and try some chowder at Michael’s Seafood in Carolina Beach

If you grow tired of eating and walking, rent a kayak with Kayak Carolina and explore the Cape Fear headlands and Zeke’s Island, or visit Shark Tooth Island in the Cape Fear River where you can hunt for shark teeth.

In the Know

Are you still wondering where the name “Cape Fear” came from? Hark back to the crew of Sir Richard Grenville’s 1585 expedition wallowing in the shifting sands of the area. Fearful of wrecking, the crew named the area, and it has stuck ever since. You’ll be so busy enjoying Wilmington and the surrounding area, shipwrecks will never enter your mind.