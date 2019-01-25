Country Roads

× Expand Birthplace of Country Music Museum (Photo by Malcolm Wilson)

It seems that Bristol may have put the twang in country music.

You’ll find proof all around State Street in this city that straddles the Tennessee and Virginia state line. The prime piece of evidence is that Bristol is home to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

The birthplace title was bestowed on Bristol in 1998 by Congress in recognition of the city as the site where the earliest known recordings of country musicians were made, in 1927. Artists at those sessions included yodeling legend Jimmie Rodgers, also known as the Father of Country Music, and the Carter Family. The 24,000-square-foot museum’s exhibits tell the story of those sessions, and they include some of the earliest recordings of local country artists, as well as a radio station that broadcasts out of the museum.

A few blocks from downtown, you’ll find the birthplace of Ernest Jennings Ford, better known as 1950s and 1960s pop- and country-music star Tennessee Ernie Ford. The Ol’ Pea-Picker’s house has been restored by the Bristol Historical Association, which uses the building as its headquarters. It is open by appointment only.

State Street Life

The main drag is also the state border with Tennessee. You’ll find a small plaque to that effect in the center of the roadway, and there’s a landmark electric sign across the street, too.

State Street is also home to the studio of fine arts photographer Benjamin Walls. His work has been featured at world-class museums, including the Smithsonian and the Natural History Museum of London.

Downtown is the place to find numerous restaurants, boutiques and breweries.

Greene’s Fresh Seafood, on the Virginia side of State Street, has been around for 30 years, serving fish caught in U.S. waters. The menu has steamed and fried selections, as well as lunch offerings such as breaded and fried flounder fillets or a blackened tuna sandwich.

Nearby, Eatz on Moore Street offers popular Southern comfort food and classic American-style dishes (burgers, barbecue, fried chicken, etc.). It’s on the Virginia side of town, near State Street. The Angry Italian Restaurant serves Chicago-style pizza on Sixth Street in the Tennessee part of town. Its owner was born in Chicago and has earned national culinary honors.

Local breweries include Elderbrew, on Sixth Street on the Tennessee side of downtown, and Bristol Station Brews & Taprooom, in the old bus station on Piedmont Avenue across the line in Virginia. A third brewery, State Street Brewing Co., is in the works on the Virginia side of State Street.

Wild Pursuits

South of the city in Tennessee, Bristol Caverns offers tours through a massive cave carved out by an underground river over millions of years. The river is still there, and it’s surrounded by impressive stalactites, stalagmites and rock formations.

The rivers and creeks around Bristol are another bit of nature to be enjoyed. The waters are teeming with fish, and the South Holston River Co. helps people find them. The company offers fly fishing trips and guide services to anglers of all experience levels on the South Holston and Watauga rivers.

And while you’re down by the South Holston River, check out the Tennessee Valley Authority’s South Holston Dam. Built in 1950, the hydroelectric dam produces power, regulates floodwaters, and even adds oxygen to the water to encourage wildlife development. The dam features a 1-mile loop trail where you can enjoy the scenery and look for wildlife. Locals say the dam is a prime site to fish for white bass in migration each spring.

× Expand Bristol Motor Speedway (Photo courtesy Discover Bristol)

Fast Cars, Slow Links

For those looking for a bit more high-octane excitement, there’s the Bristol Motor Speedway, the site of two NASCAR events a year, as well as a host of other race-related events. The racetrack is a bit short when compared with others, but it remains one of the most popular in the sport. Steep banked turns and stadium-like seating have consistently brought fans to Bristol. Bring ear protection: The racetrack has been named the loudest in NASCAR, according to Fox Sports.

If playing a sport rather than watching a race is more your speed, the Clear Creek Golf Club has you covered. The public golf course is open year-round. (Nonmember rates for an 18-hole round in winter are $31 on weekdays and $36 on weekends.) The club also houses a pro shop, a small cafe and a bar.