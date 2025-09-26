Blacksburg Bound

× Expand The Lyric Theatre

Nestled in the scenic New River Valley, Blacksburg has long been known as a vibrant college town anchored by Virginia Tech. As summer fades and the school year begins, the town’s energy shifts into a fresh rhythm fueled by both locals and new arrivals. With a longtime focus on outdoor adventure, recent efforts to elevate local businesses and restaurants, and a forthcoming Amtrak rail extension to the area, Blacksburg is redefining itself as more than just a university hub.

Slow Down in Town

Blacksburg fits right in among the many charm-loaded small towns in Southwest Virginia; however, thanks to the university, it boasts city-level attractions. Finding a home base within the town’s 20 square miles is easy — in addition to a variety of chain hotels, The Inn at Virginia Tech blends Southern hospitality with modern amenities. Its prime location near campus and downtown provides easy access to Blacksburg’s growing food, drink and cultural scenes.

Blacksburg Farmers Market

Strolling retail strips such as College Avenue and Main Street shows off some of the town’s best offerings. Blacksburg’s cultural heart beats strong at the Lyric Theatre, a painstakingly restored venue from the 1930s that hosts indie films, live music and community events. Nearby, the vibrant Blacksburg Farmers Market in Market Square Park draws crowds every Saturday year-round, offering fresh produce, artisan cheeses, baked goods, honey, meats and handcrafted wares from over 50 local vendors.

No visit to Blacksburg is complete without exploring the Virginia Tech campus itself. Beyond its Collegiate Gothic architecture and vibrant student life, the campus offers multidisciplinary entertainment and cultural experiences. Catch a performance at The Center for the Arts, a modern venue featuring everything from orchestral concerts to contemporary dance and film screenings. For a quieter day, stroll through the Hahn Horticulture Gardens, an educational oasis showcasing native plants and seasonal blooms that’s perfect for reflection and photography.

Fine Fare

Though students remain a key portion of Blacksburg’s dining population, the growing culinary scene retains a local-first feel as the fall sets in. The influence of local growers and makers is everywhere — artisanal coffee roasters, craft breweries and distilleries, refined restaurants, and specialty food shops all offer a taste of Appalachian flavor.

Start your day with seasonal scones and expertly pulled espresso at Bollo’s Bakery & Café, a popular downtown spot known for its European-style pastries and coffee. For a casual but satisfying treat, Next Door Bake House — a locally owned staple adjacent to the north end of campus — specializes in sweet drinks, sandwiches and baked goods.

Venture just outside town to Rising Silo Farm Brewery, where a farm-to-table ethos shines. This family-friendly brewery offers craft beers alongside wood-fired pizzas, all featuring ingredients grown on-site or sourced from local farms. Live music adds to the inviting atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for all ages to gather.

For wine lovers and foodies, Blacksburg Wine Lab delivers a global wine list and cuisine curated by a Virginia Tech professor who is an expert in wines from around the world. Beyond the extensive selection, the Wine Lab also operates as a specialty foods shop, selling local and regional gourmet products that make perfect gifts or take-home treats.

If spirits are more your style, don’t miss a tasting at J.H. Bards Spirits Co. Owned by Blacksburg natives, this craft distillery produces small-batch bourbon and vodka, offering samples and seasonal specials at their Draper Road facility.

End the night with upscale dining at Preston’s Restaurant at The Inn at Virginia Tech, with a menu of elevated Appalachian-inspired cuisine paired with seasonal cocktails in a setting that celebrates the town and school’s shared history.

Huckleberry Trail

A Dose of Nature

Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to enjoy on the Huckleberry Trail, a paved greenway ideal for cycling or walking that connects Blacksburg with neighboring Christiansburg. For a more challenging adventure, the much loved hike to McAfee Knob rewards visitors with sweeping Blue Ridge Mountain views and is one of the best ways to see fall colors in Southwest Virginia. As the season deepens, Sinkland Farms in Christiansburg draws families with hayrides, a pumpkin patch, corn mazes and live music on weekends.

Ask a student where they’d go for a quick getaway, and you’ll probably be advised to walk the tranquil loop of Pandapas Pond north of town. Locals also love this popular trail close to Blacksburg for hiking, jogging or dog walking along the pond and for its links to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

Save the Date

The Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival rings in the autumn season Sept. 25 and runs Thursday-Sunday through early November, transforming the patch into a packed farm filled with live music, food trucks, vendors and family activities. Admission starts at $13.