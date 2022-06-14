Beyond the Star

× Expand Photo by Ali Zaman

Roanoke is enjoying a moment in the sun — far beyond the brightly lit, 88.5-foot star that has overlooked the city from atop Mill Mountain since 1949.

Today’s Roanoke is a long way from the city I visited as a 4-H’er in 1960, when steam trains were in their last days. An extraordinary gift of art — worth millions in the 1990s — by Roanoke native Peggy MacDowell Thomas, grand-niece of American painter Thomas Eakins, stimulated the development and 2008 opening of the Taubman Museum of Art. It’s worth the drive from Richmond to gaze upon the museum’s sky-lit atrium, where artist E.V. Day has transformed New York City Opera costumes into suspended soft sculptures for the exhibit “Divas Ascending,” on view through June 1, 2023.

× Expand Roaring Run Trail (Photo by Sarah Hauser)

Hit the Trail

On your way, take time to explore some of the charms to be found outside the city.

For a bit of scenic hiking, the Roaring Run Day Use Area in the Jefferson National Forest near Eagle Rock presents a good short walk — or a 3-mile hike. If downed trees across the trail cut your hike short, enjoy the preserved iron furnace that’s near the trailhead, and the well-signed explanation of its operations during its heyday.

× Expand The River and Rail (Photo courtesy The River and Rail)

Pamper Yourself

Good wine is a treat; another is The Liberty Trust, a unique luxury hotel in a renovated 1909 bank building. This boutique hotel is within walking distance of everything downtown. Rarely have I chosen a morning lobby coffee over sipping in the privacy of my room, but enjoying any beverage in a vault is a unique experience.

Good restaurants abound in Roanoke, but two grand ones are Rockfish Food and Wine, and The River and Rail. River and Rail stands out for house-made condiments and cured meats (a delectable starter of fried oysters with a touch of kimchi was also a hit with me).

On the Move

After a morning’s smoked salmon wrap at Bread Craft on Church Avenue, I was off to Mill Mountain Park, where the Discovery Center provides “edutainment” for all ages: An excellent new exhibit explaining what a watershed is provides conversation among visitors whose home waters might empty diversely into the Chesapeake Bay, the Mississippi River or Albemarle Sound.

Mill Mountain Zoo ($5-$7) is ideal for ages 3-13. Participating in the Species Survival Plan, it’s presently home to eight red wolves; to minimize human impact, visitors can’t see them at the zoo but can visit up-close and personal on Facebook and Instagram via @roanokeredwolves.

When it comes to vintage, I couldn’t leave Roanoke without visiting Norfolk & Western’s 1950 J-Class 611 steam locomotive on display at the Virginia Museum of Transportation. Don’t miss the O. Winston Link Museum, providing what the Roanoke Times called a “still-image-docudrama” of the last days of steam railroads through the eyes of photographer O.W. Link. Operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia, it shares space in the old N&W Railway passenger station building, along with the Roanoke History Museum.

A Taste of Roanoke

Through December, you can take a Downtown Roanoke Food and Cultural Tour, a guided walking tour that features six food tasting locations. The three-hour tours start at 11 a.m. Saturdays at Hotel Roanoke. $58 adults, $42 for 17 and younger (but no charge for children who are not eating).