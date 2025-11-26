Soak It In

× Expand The lodge at Cacapon Resort State Park

The disappearance of sum­mer’s warmth and near endless sunshine can feel grievous as fall sets in. But the perfect cure might just be to embrace the seasonal shift with foliage hikes to views of patchwork tree lines and natural hot springs soaks in an offbeat mountain town.

Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, checks all those boxes. The historical eastern panhandle community has a population of 750 people and sits about 3 1/2 hours from Richmond in a narrow valley between 1,500-plus-foot mountain ranges. A thermal spring with temperatures averaging 74 degrees made it a favorite stopover for Revolution-era luminaries including George Washington and inspired the moniker “America’s First Spa.” An eponymous state park with a 200-year-old bathhouse centers a vibrant downtown area filled with restored Colonial and Victorian homes, and an expanding array of metropolitan-grade eat-and-drink spots.

Ramble and Rest

In town, visit the gorgeously manicured, 7-acre grounds of Berkeley Springs State Park. Ramble through a network of stone-lined impoundments, gardens and canals — the oldest of which date to the mid-18th century — then head to the park’s 1817 bathhouse for the marquee attraction. Luxuriate in a private, 705-gallon, step-in tile bath filled with spring water heated to a balmy 102 degrees. Add a post-soak sauna session and massage for maximum relaxation.

Once you’re good and pampered, visit the state park’s museum on the upper floor, which details the story of the town and the springs that made it a national destination.

About 10 miles to the south, Cacapon Resort State Park is hard to miss, sprawling across 6,000 mountainous acres and home to some 25 miles of multiuse trails. Take a stroll around a scenic 6-acre lake near the visitor’s center for an easy start, or continue on the Overlook Trail to incredible ridgeline views. Trekkers short on time can park by the Cacapon Mountain Radio Tower and take a quick walk to a viewing terrace with 2,600-foot eastward panoramas of the Berkeley Springs valley and forested peaks in the Sleepy Creek mountain range.

Springside Stays

In addition to its historic hot springs, Cacapon Resort State Park adds a slice of wilderness to a luxury stay. Book a room in a recently renovated, park-owned lodge, or upgrade to a rehabbed Civil Conservations Corps-era log cabin. The latter blend rustic ruggedness with modern amenities and features like vernacular stone hearths, loft bedrooms and more.

Just north, the town is home to a fleet of great spots built for visitors to the springs, but the 60-room Country Inn of Berkeley Springs is its landmark hotel. The three-story, brick, Georgian building and adjacent spa complex neighbor the state park and were built on the foundation of a 500-room predecessor from the 1840s. Filled with lush, Colonial-style decor — much of it antiques — the hotel boasts a historic ballroom, expansive outdoor patio area, piano bar with weekend musical entertainment, and an on-site tavern and lounge that pairs craft cocktails with Southern cuisine.

× Expand The Country Inn of Berkeley Springs

A Taste of West Virginia

James Beard Foundation 2017 Best Chef semifinalist Damian Heath dishes up internationally inspired upscale comfort food at Lot 12 Public House, located in a thoughtfully overhauled Victorian home in the heart of town. The mainstay with a local food focus has been serving up hits since 1999 and features seasonal dishes like fried green tomatoes with housemade pimento cheese, Vidalia onion jam and candied bacon. Expect creative but accessible entrees like roasted butternut squash and mascarpone risotto cakes with rosemary fried apples, pumpkin coulis, and toasted almonds.

Not far from the state park in town, find a suitable sip at Cacapon Mountain Brewing, which offers a rotating lineup of about 10 seasonal brews crafted from the town’s world-famous and historically coveted mineral water. The brewery is housed in a renovated turn-of-the-century textiles mill with a taproom that serves smash burgers, handhelds, nachos and gourmet hot dogs.

Enjoy upscale craft cocktails and shareables at the intimate and divey Naked Olive Lounge just two blocks from the Country Inn of Berkeley Springs. Sit at the trattoria-meets-roadhouse bar and choose from an array of impressive craft martinis. Soak them up with a gourmet charcuterie board or savory small plates like a miniature shepherd’s pie or grilled tots with housemade country ham and Kentucky beer cheese.

South of town, Cold Run Valley Winery delivers a host of all-natural sweet wines in a cozy, under-the-radar farm setting. The family-owned winery crafts seasonal, year-aged vintages from berries and stone fruits grown onsite. Sample them in a small tasting room, or take in views of the surrounding mountains from an outdoor terrace with picnic tables.

Save the Date

The Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting takes over the town for the 36th year in a row February 19-21, 2026. Professional tasters sample bottled water, municipal water and more at the Country Inn of Berkeley Springs for an event unlike any other.