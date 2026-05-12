Beach Bound

Colonial Beach

At the top of the Northern Neck, Colonial Beach’s impressively long waterfront draws visitors from Northern and Central Virginia for swimming, fishing and paddle sports. Load up on picnic supplies from wine shop Circa 1892 and cafe Love Bites, or finish the trip at restaurants such as Raven’s Point and Muse Pizzeria & Arcade.

Kinsale

Venture past wineries, farms and roadside seafood stalls to reach Kinsale, where the Yeocomico River meets the Potomac. The Slips marina rents kayaks, canoes and other water vessels for paddlers to reach sandy beaches on nearby shores. Stop by Kinsale Market for grab-and-go goodies or hit Lucky’s for a post-kayak sip.

Irvington/White Stone/Kilmarnock

Neighbors on the southern end of the Northern Neck peninsula, these three towns form a basecamp for beach access around the Rappahannock River and Chesapeake Bay; a free trolley runs between them in the summer months. Last year, Lancaster County officials cut the ribbon on an improved public beach at Windmill Point, east of White Stone, making it the newest beach destination in the state. The massive fishing pier and newly protected swimming bays are well worth a visit.

Cape Charles

Across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel near the tip of the Delmarva Peninsula, you’ll find the bayside town of Cape Charles. A strong sense of community and superb seafood have revitalized the historic village, once an important railroad depot. After soaking up your fill of sunshine, stop for fresh bivalves at the Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery or a quick cone at Brown Dog Ice Cream. Come back in June to see an armada of historic ships sailing into town as part of the Sail250 celebration.

Virginia Beach/Norfolk

The Virginia Beach area remains the state’s top beach attraction, welcoming millions annually to its oceanfront. Dodge the crowds at quieter coastlines such as Sandbridge Beach to the south or Ocean View Beach in Norfolk. Each sandy strip borders high-quality beach communities with restaurants, markets and family activities to fill out your day trip.