A Slice of Southwestern Life

× Expand The Barter Theatre

The town known as the gateway to the Virginia Creeper Trail — a rollicking path featuring 34 miles of biking and hiking trails — has developed a second act. Its visual and culinary arts may now best outdoor adventure as the town’s defining features.

In 2024, Southern Living named Abingdon one of the “20 Most Charming Tiny Towns in the South,” and Abingdon has topped USA Today’s 10Best list for Small Town Food Scenes for four straight years. Those accolades are thanks to the talented tastemakers of Abingdon who have joined forces to make the town’s vibrant spirit unforgettable.

× Expand The Martha Washington Inn & Spa

Where to Stay

Abingdon has familiar hotel chains, but for a memorable stay, look to The Martha Washington Inn & Spa. Known as “The Martha” around town, this luxury hotel sits in the heart of downtown on Main Street, just steps from shops and restaurants. Built as a home for General Francis Preston, it became Martha Washington College in the early 19th century and now welcomes guests with amenities including a fitness center, indoor pool and spa.

Cultural Cornerstones

Appalachian art and entertainment have many homes in Abingdon. Visitors should start at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace, which calls itself “the welcome mat of the region.” The building sports a modern farmhouse aesthetic and includes event space and a visitor center. The expansive marketplace displays and sells art, photography and handcrafted items made by some of the region’s best artisans.

The nearby William King Museum of Art, housed in a 1913 school building, showcases local and national exhibits and a rich collection of regional decorative arts. Across the street, The Arts Depot has housed seven resident artist studios, member galleries and a community space since 1990.

The Barter Theatre, just a few feet away from The Martha, is a defining component of Abingdon’s cultural landscape. America’s longest-running professional theater, it stages around 20 productions annually.

Dining Highlights

Abingdon’s food scene is impressive for a town its size, offering everything from French and New American to authentic Italian and Asian fusion at varying price points. “Abingdon is definitely punching above its weight with over 40 independent restaurants, nearly half of which are chef-owned,” says chef Hugh Belcher, owner of the coffee bar and cafe The Girl & The Raven.

A sampling of standout spots includes Greeko’s Grill and Café, serving up classic favorites along with fun twists like flavorful Greek nachos with chicken; The Peppermill, a go-to for comfort food; and Delta Blues BBQ, which offers Southern barbecue accompanied by live music. SweetBay Brewing serves craft beer, and Abingdon Vineyards pairs wine with sweeping Appalachian views.

Save the Dates

The Barter Theatre tells the story of one of country music’s greatest jam sessions with a production of “Million Dollar Quartet,” opening April 11 and running through May 11. bartertheatre.com

Catch the best of what’s around as the Abingdon Farmers Market’s regular season kicks off this month. Growers and makers from within a 50-mile radius set up shop in downtown Abingdon on Saturday mornings and Tuesday afternoons through the fall. abingdonfarmersmarket.com