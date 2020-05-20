The Comfort of Pets

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

We reached out to Camille Adams, a Richmond-based therapist who specializes in managing trauma and stress, to talk about how animals can help us deal with these challenging times.

Richmond magazine: Why don’t we start with a little bit about you?

Camille Adams: I’m a licensed professional counselor in Virginia with a masters in counseling from Boston College. I am also a certified EMDR therapist [Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, a treatment to alleviate the distress associated with traumatic memories]. I have a private practice here in Richmond and have been in practice for eight years. Prior to that, I worked in the counseling center at VCU, in Chesterfield County and at a methadone clinic in Boston.

RM: Speaking personally as a dog owner, how has being a pet owner affected your own mental health?

Adams: I learned so much from our first dog, whose name was Reno. We got him when we lived in Boston. When he died, he taught me a lot about grief, and in the wake of that, he taught me how not to waste time. I opened my private practice then because that’s what I’d always wanted to do, and I didn’t want to waste any more time. He helped me learn how to be joyful and not be so serious and really to live in the moment. Our dogs have all been so present, and also they’re all bull terriers, so learning how to set limits and train them is very important. You have to keep them on a schedule, which is especially important right now.

It’s a good reminder that we all generally do better with schedules. If you’re home, go to bed at a certain time, and get up at a certain time. If you have a dog, take them for a walk, but don’t have them out all the time, because they’ll get grouchy. Our pets help us be present. They help us be still if we need to be still, and they help us move our butts if we need to move our butts. For some animals, if you’re going through something very difficult like we are now, they can also be a good companion. They can help you be grounded. They can help you let go of what that fear is for a little while, which is a beautiful gift. They can help teach us when it’s time to let go.

RM: Aside from keeping schedules and moving, what else would you recommend for people and their animals in these strange times?

Adams: As hard as it can be, get some rest. Go to bed at a regular time, if you can. Get up at the regular time, take a shower and get dressed. Move your body. Have a reasonable expectation of this time. If you’re the kind of person that can learn under stress, fantastic. Most of us can’t, when we’re really frightened. If you’re finding it’s hard to focus and read a book right now, that’s OK. Have reasonable expectations of you. Your pet will appreciate it, and they need structure as much as we do.

If your pet is a dog and you enjoy training, maybe you want to play some training games. That will keep both of you entertained and improve your bond together. Our pets are picking up on our emotions, and it’s okay if you’re scared. Maybe sit with them, too, and stroke them for a little while. You’ll feel an oxytocin release in about five minutes, and so will they.

RM: There’s a big push to adopt animals from shelters right now. What would you say about that?

Adams: A lot of animals adjust pretty well. An old friend of mine who was a veterinary assistant used to say, “They don’t get hung up on a lot of stuff.” They can actually be OK and adapt pretty well, but there are a lot of animals who can’t get past bad stuff. You need to make sure you have the bandwidth to take on a new animal, especially one whose history you don’t know. We’re under a lot of stress right now, and what you don’t want to do is increase your stress and the animal’s — particularly dogs. Be sure not to tax yourself or them too much.