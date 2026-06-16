Stop the Slide

× Expand Illustration by Rachel Maves

After the first few days of summer, luxuriating in lazy mornings without making lunches or driving carpool, a familiar panic creeps in. “I didn’t sign my kids up for enough camps. What are they going to do all day? Will they rot on their devices at home?”

Then I take a deep breath and remind myself that we’ve been here before. Summer doesn’t have to be overscheduled to be productive. In fact, some of the best opportunities for learning and growth are more accessible than we think.

Sarah Treharne, founder of Richmond-based Ready Set Grow Speech Therapy and mother of two, follows a simple summer rule. “Each day I try to do one thing for their mind and one thing for their body,” she says. Kristen Roberts, who’s taught gifted and elementary school education for more than 25 years, agrees that summer learning can be short and sweet.

Studies have found students can lose more than 20% of what they’ve learned during summer break, especially younger children in earlier stages of development. Just a few intentional activities can provide structure and help prevent that back-to-school slide.

Take a Field Trip

Kids don’t have to be enrolled in a formal program to enjoy some of Richmond’s most educational and enriching spots. Many of the top attractions are even free, from historic sites, museums, and the Virginia State Capitol to public parks and the James River. Working parents can schedule short educational outings in the evening or on the weekend.

Roberts encourages children to try out being a travel guide, whether on vacation or around town. They can even research and create their own tour of the town, targeting one or two spots a week. “Get to know all the places in our area, then have them reflect on their experience in a travel journal when they get home,” she says. “Make it interactive and use different modalities — if kids are really into music, they can write a rap or a song about it. Any kind of written expression is beneficial.”

Expand (Illustration by Rachel Maves)

Make Learning a Habit

Roberts also emphasizes the power of summer reading. Regular trips to the library or bookstore keep material fresh and exciting. “The more you read, the better off you are,” she says.

For children with access to a smart phone or tablet, the Libby app is a great resource for borrowing e-books and audiobooks from local libraries. For children who don’t naturally gravitate toward reading, Roberts suggests summer reading programs or creating reward systems for motivation. “And teach by example,” she says. “Read alongside or with your child. Enjoy that snuggle time while they practice listening comprehension.”

Math is another crucial area to revisit. Research from the Northwest Evaluation Association, a nonprofit that creates academic assessment tools, indicates students can lose a third of their math gains during the summer.

“It’s really important to keep math facts sharp,” Roberts says. “They can be done on flash cards, through computer programs like IXL [an online learning platform], or even practiced in the car on road trips.”

Treharne adds that a few minutes of daily practice can help maintain and strengthen developmental skills. “Speech is muscle memory, just like practicing a sport or a musical instrument,” she says. “If you take the whole summer off, you can lose progress.”

The key, she says, is creating a relaxed summer vibe, whether that’s practicing speech at the basketball hoop or making a game with sidewalk chalk.

“Learning has different stages, and the final stage of mastery requires some time and coming back to the things you drilled hard,” Treharne says. “Practice what they already know rather than feeling the pressure to teach something new. That can really build confidence.”

Expand (Illustration by Rachel Maves)

Incorporate Learning Into Everyday Activities

Some of the best teaching opportunities often happen naturally, at home or on the go.

“Cooking teaches measurement and science, while reading an analog clock or using a measuring tape around the house reinforces practical skills,” Roberts suggests. “You can also play license plate games in the car to work on memory.”

Summer is also a great time to introduce personal finance. Give cash to younger children at the snack bar so they can count the change, or host a lemonade stand or yard sale together. For preteens up to age 14, job shadowing or volunteering, even for a day, can be valuable. And for older kids, consider opening a bank account and discuss interest rates.

Permission to Veg

Despite the pressure to optimize every moment, kids also need time to relax. Boredom isn’t the enemy — it can spark creativity, problem-solving and a sense of adventure.

“We don’t have to be responsible for their constant entertainment,” Treharne says. “It’s important for them to be with friends, figure things out and find their own way.”

Treharne recognizes that summer is a season for reprieve, especially for those clients dealing with learning differences, developmental delays or other challenges. “These students can get more overwhelmed and fatigued. It takes a lot for them to stay emotionally regulated through the school year.”

Between a bustling spring and a frenzied fall, students and parents could all use a break during the summer. After a day at camp or a productive learning moment, give your kids — and yourself — permission to rest and recharge. You’ve earned it.