Winter Whites

The longest nights of the year are here; time to lighten up your home and your outlook. Here are some suggestions of natural decor, gifts and wellness items to warm your soul on the coldest of evenings.
1 of 8
Ostrich Duster, The Someday Shop, $32; Raw wood candlesticks, The Someday Shop, $4-$12; Lavender bath salts, The Someday Shop, $20 (Photo by Jay Paul)
2 of 8
Knitted alpaca Dylan coat, Na Nin, $340
3 of 8
Paulownia Wooden Bowl, The Someday Shop, $24
4 of 8
White sand Wabi travel mug, The Wild Heart, $64
5 of 8
Stone diffuser, Vitruvi, $119
6 of 8
La Lyra Mood Mist, Boketto Wellness, $30
7 of 8
Pandeia ring with white sapphire, Sun & Selene, from $195
8 of 8
Stacked wood trees, West Elm, $20