Winter Whites

The longest nights of the year are here; time to lighten up your home and your outlook. Here are some suggestions of natural decor, gifts and wellness items to warm your soul on the coldest of evenings.

× 1 of 8 Expand Ostrich Duster, The Someday Shop, $32; Raw wood candlesticks, The Someday Shop, $4-$12; Lavender bath salts, The Someday Shop, $20 (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 8 Expand Knitted alpaca Dylan coat, Na Nin, $340 × 3 of 8 Expand Paulownia Wooden Bowl, The Someday Shop, $24 × 4 of 8 Expand White sand Wabi travel mug, The Wild Heart, $64 × 5 of 8 Expand Stone diffuser, Vitruvi, $119 × 6 of 8 Expand La Lyra Mood Mist, Boketto Wellness, $30 × 7 of 8 Expand Pandeia ring with white sapphire, Sun & Selene, from $195 × 8 of 8 Expand Stacked wood trees, West Elm, $20 Prev Next