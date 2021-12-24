Winter Whites

Keep your spirits bright on the coldest of nights



The longest nights of the year are here; time to lighten up your home and your outlook. Here are some suggestions of natural decor, gifts and wellness items to warm your soul on the coldest of evenings.

Ostrich Duster, The Someday Shop, $32; Raw wood candlesticks, The Someday Shop, $4-$12; Lavender bath salts, The Someday Shop, $20 (Photo by Jay Paul)

Knitted alpaca Dylan coat, Na Nin, $340

Paulownia Wooden Bowl, The Someday Shop, $24

White sand Wabi travel mug, The Wild Heart, $64

Stone diffuser, Vitruvi, $119

La Lyra Mood Mist, Boketto Wellness, $30

Pandeia ring with white sapphire, Sun & Selene, from $195

Stacked wood trees, West Elm, $20

