Hunting for Treasure

Thanks to a novel retail model, Where Ya Bin offers bargains that are meant to be both frugal and fun.

The eighth location of the low-price reselling business opened March 14 at the Quioccasin Station Shopping Center, in the former Kroger grocery store space. The brand, founded in 2022, has stores in mid-size cities across the country. About its expansion into Richmond in 2025, Where Ya Bin CEO Mitch Earnest says, “There was a really strong population density, and we thought that our store would do really well in this market.”

The chain’s business model brings a new life for unwanted goods. Specifically, Where Ya Bin acquires returned Amazon orders and other shipments from online retailers and stocks them in bins for customers to search through. Every Friday, the bins are restocked with a new assortment of general merchandise. The price of each item starts at $10 on Friday and decreases daily throughout the week until each item is $0.25 on Thursday.

“The amount of time it takes to put [these goods] into more traditional discount stores [is long], and it costs a lot of money,” Earnest explains. “We thought that the best way to move a lot of product was to put it in bins and let people search for it.”

Often, items on sale were initially purchased at a much higher price tag and discounted to move a higher volume of items in a shorter period of time. At the start of their cycle, Where Ya Bin shuffles 30,000 to 40,000 products, such as clothes, espresso machines, electronics and vacuums, into their bins. Where Ya Bin has a “no opening” policy for items that arrive still in packages but offers a designated station where staff will open boxes for customers to preview.

According to Earnest, the recent opening only furthered the company’s interest in the region: Where Ya Bin expects to open a second regional location, in Midlothian’s Chesterfield Marketplace shopping center, in May.

Operating two locations in the same city is a first for the company and something Earnest says is a worthwhile test as the brand seeks even more locations. “It’ll be very interesting to see how that works,” Earnest says. “We’ll have to see how the first two stores respond.”

Where Ya Bin, at 8910 Quioccasin Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. It closes at 7 p.m. on Sundays and at 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The store opens an hour earlier on Fridays with new stock.