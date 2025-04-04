To the Utmost

× Expand Utmost Co. opened in late February on Bainbridge Street in Manchester. (Photo by Marcus Ingram)

Streetwear brand Utmost Co. got its name in 2011 when founder and Richmond native Jermaine Edwards was looking for an unmistakable title for his designs.

“Me and my homie were just looking through the dictionary, and that was a word we thought was sick,” Edwards says.

The meaning of utmost, “to the extreme,” reflects the style behind the label, blending Edwards’ passion for the clothing brands of his youth and years of skateboarding. “I always wanted to have a clothing company, and I guess my skateboarding kind of made that into a skateboard clothing company,” Edwards says. “I also always wanted to have a store.”

After years spent in Richmond and an online-only pivot for the last five years, Utmost Co.’s reimagined storefront opened in late February at 1312 Bainbridge St. in Richmond’s Manchester neighborhood.

During those online-only years, Edwards ran his business out of an office on nearby Mayo Island. “I’ve had offices in a lot of places, but my favorite was the one on Mayo Island,” Edwards says. When he decided to return to brick and mortar, Manchester was a natural fit.

“I just liked the area,” Edwards says. “I drove by this one day ... there was somebody else in here at the time, and I looked it up and it was going to be for lease in like the next few months.”

Utmost Co.’s first store was in the Arts District at 115 W. Broad St. from 2014 to 2020 and closed early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Utmost Co. also operated a store in Los Angeles from 2015 to 2018.

With an in-person return, Edwards and other Utmost employees want the brand to be reflective of the city where it was built and continue to support Richmond’s skateboarding culture. “Richmond has a rich skate scene,” says Larry Parker, production manager for the brand. “Utmost is a staple in Richmond.”

Edwards hopes to take advantage of the physical space, including throwing release parties and First Fridays events with performances at the store once a month. The inaugural First Friday event will feature performers City Boy, Hackle, Hunned Mill and DJ J. Frvncis from 6 to 9 p.m. on April 4.

The brand’s release parties will feature a launch of new clothes and accessories. “When I do a release, I try to release three different [graphics]. I try to release a hoodie, an accessory and a hat,” Edwards says.

The majority of Utmost’s designs are made by Edwards himself, but they also include designs by Edwards’ former business partner, Tom Hart, and infrequent commissions from artists. The monthly releases can also include a broader range of products, like jeans, mugs and tote bags.

“There’ll be more stuff available in the store than online, so, like, anything new will always be in the store first,” Edwards says.

Making the shift from online to brick and mortar was a welcome change, but brought a tweaked vision for the brand, pivoting away from skate-specific products and toward more original clothing and accessory designs.

Bringing the store back to its home in Richmond is much more relaxing than running a business online, Edwards says, and has given him the chance to return to his roots.

“I feel a lot of people feel like they have to leave town in order to make something, but you know, that’s not true.” Edwards says.

Utmost Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m at 1312 Bainbridge St. in Manchester.