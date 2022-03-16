Toss the Confetti

× Expand Pop of Confetti owner Allison Smith-Mackey (Photo courtesy Bex)

As you walk into Pop of Confetti, the 3422 W. Cary St. shop lives up to its name, sporting an explosion of colorful accents and locally made items that are just fun.

Owner Allison Smith-Mackey got the idea for the boutique after struggling to sell her line of leather accessories during the pandemic due to the associated closures. Knowing that other artists were in similar situations, she decided to establish a collective and open it to local makers. She wanted everything in the boutique to be fresh and bright, to put smiles on faces. An added touch that she says has been a hit since the shop’s opening in fall 2021 has been its confetti bar, where customers can fill bookmarks, ornaments and pop containers with a mix of sparkly paper.

There are 15 makers, all women, whose wares are featured in the shop. Their products include soy candles from Honee Beaz, crocheted items made by Sollie Stitches and Body Scrubs by Rebeca. As the proprietor, Smith-Mackey isn’t selling her own items, but she does offer gifts and accessories made by an array of small businesses from around the globe. “I would rather do anything I can to support the people who have immense talent that their craftsmanship is unmatched,” Smith-Mackey says of her decision to focus on other makers.

A former resident of New York (though she’s lived in the Richmond area for 12 years), Smith-Mackey says, “Richmond artists to me are special, and I wanted to showcase their work.”

Sustainability is also at the forefront of the makers featured at Pop of Confetti. Many of the products in the shop are made from upcycled materials, such as pillows by Tori Radday that are created from vintage fabric, and Unpopular Market’s literal use of trash to create unique accessories, such as pouches made from used chip bags.

Most of the items in the shop cost less than $100 and are one of a kind; a new treasure can be found on every visit. “It’s going to be whimsical and artisanal — beyond that it could be anything,” Smith-Mackey says of the goods found in the boutique. “It’s a reimagined gift shop.”