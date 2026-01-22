Fantastic Fibers

× Expand Photo courtesy The Roaring Run

The Roaring Run celebrates the natural world through a unique blend of artistry and cozy textiles.

Founded in 2018 by Heather Myers Barker, the Richmond-based fiber arts home studio offering handcrafted items from wall art to heirloom blankets and stuffed river otters. “I want to bring out the natural elements of yarn and show its soft side,” she says.

One of Barker’s most popular items is her native flower fiber pins. Part of the studio’s Virginia native plant collection, the mixed knit and crochet pieces depict native flora such as Virginia bluebells and black-eyed Susans. “[These] are things you might stumble upon in our parks,” she says, “and they bring nature to people who might not have accessibility as well.” Barker is conscientious about sustainability and uses natural materials, including organic cotton, Virginia-sourced wool and plant-based dyes in her work.

Roaring Run creations can be found online, at local makers markets and at Shop Made in VA in Scott’s Addition; custom orders are also available via theroaringrun.com.