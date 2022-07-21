The Golden Rules

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

In the height of summer, we love a gorgeous, sun-kissed look. Whether you’re new to color or a longtime color veteran, it can be tough to figure out what to choose from the salon menu. Here are some tips.

1. Share about your hair.

Coloring professional Anna Walker suggests starting the process by discussing your hair history with your stylist. Be transparent about every treatment, even things that were done years ago, as they can impact your result.

2. Pictures are better than words ...

Save photos and create an album of blonds that evoke how you want to look and share those photos with your stylist. “Often, a client’s version of blond is different than the colorist’s,” Walker says.

3. … but keep it real.

You may see the latest and greatest looks online, but they unfortunately rarely will work for the average person. So let your beauty pro be your guide: They can steer you toward a look that works for your budget and time allotment.

4. Blond Treatments

There are several methods to lighten up your hair:

Babylights utilize foils to isolate ultra-fine sections of hair, most often around the face. It offers an airy and soft result.

utilize foils to isolate ultra-fine sections of hair, most often around the face. It offers an airy and soft result. Balayage is freehand painting that gives more saturation of lightness on your tips. It’s best when you’re only going one or two shades lighter.

is freehand painting that gives more saturation of lightness on your tips. It’s best when you’re only going one or two shades lighter. Foilyage is like balayage, but foil is used to create barriers between sections or to conduct heat, which allows for a brighter result. Stephanie Merino, a stylist at Look Boutique Salon, suggests foiling because it produces the most consistent result.

is like balayage, but foil is used to create barriers between sections or to conduct heat, which allows for a brighter result. Stephanie Merino, a stylist at Look Boutique Salon, suggests foiling because it produces the most consistent result. Root Tap/Shadow Root are methods that add depth to give blonds a more natural feel while offering an easier grow-out.

5. Toning Up

Toners, glossing or glazing get used to add shine and to offset unwanted tones. A toner is needed as a follow-up to most lightening services, and it may be used between regular visits as a refresher.

6. Experience counts.

Ask for a consultation in advance of your blonding appointment to discuss how the service will impact your hair, the number of appointments needed to reach your goal, the maintenance required and the long-term cost. Have realistic expectations and prepare for the process to take multiple visits.

7. Keeping the Look

Maintenance will vary depending on how dark your natural color is, how light you go and the saturation of blond you’re hoping to achieve. “Going from brunette to platinum is like going from zero to 100,” Walker says. “I strongly recommend doing it in sessions because hair usually can’t tolerate such extremes in one visit.”

8. Home Maintenance

What you do between salon visits is just as important as what happens in the salon. Use professional acidic shampoo and conditioner for color-treated hair. Moisture is your friend, so lower the temperature of your water and your styling tools because heat encourages dryness.