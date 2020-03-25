The Big Switch

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

There are a few things that are predictable for a life in Virginia. One of those is that the weather is unpredictable. April can bring anything from a heat wave to threats of snow, just part of the fun here in the commonwealth. When it comes to your closet, adapting to weather swings may seem downright annoying. With the right tools, though, the challenge can be rewarding.

The Faux Fur Coat

Start with the heavy hitter: the faux fur coat. This cozy teddy bear topper comes in many shapes, colors and textures. The key is to look for one that is neutral enough to pair with any dress or jumpsuit like the Cozy Sherpa Coat from For Posh Sake (9502 Chamberlayne Road, Mechanicsville). It also should have breathing room for a thick sweater underneath. There is an extensive collection of coat shapes and sizes at Bygones Vintage Clothing (2916 W. Cary St.).

The Boots

Knee-high boots, combat boots, cowboy boots, low ankle booties, fur-lined boots — Richmond is full of stores stocking the many genus and species of the boot. If you want something with a bit of extra character, seek out second-hand shops such as Saturn Return (713 W. Broad St.) and Uptown Cheapskate (Short Pump and Midlothian locations) to hunt for a more sustainable option.

The Oversized Sweater

This is the closest thing to wearing a blanket without concerning your coworkers. Reach for oversized sweaters to transform summer dresses into something suitable for winter. You can also throw one on over tights and shorts. For a second-hand option, head to one of the local Goodwill stores. The Short Pump location (4200 Tom Leonard Drive) has one of the most extensive fashion collections in the area. For something new, head to Mod & Soul (323 W. Broad St.). The Arts District boutique carries an ever changing collection of soft, wearable and on-trend knits.

The Fitted Turtleneck

We’ve talked a lot about what to wear over your pants, dresses and skirts, but you can also layer underneath to add extra warmth and dimension to a winter outfit. A fitted turtleneck can slip under a silky summer frock and easily tuck into a leather skirt or wool pants. The effect is both slimming and trendy. For something new, head to Madewell in Short Pump Town Center (11800 W. Broad St.). The store carries rows of simple classics like the turtleneck. Further east, Rumors Boutique (723 W. Broad St.) has a fun collection in a variety of colors, neutral to neon.

The Hats

Grandma always advised that if your feet were cold, you should put on a hat. This year, she’d have a good response rate — the beanie is having a moment. The simple, classic shape from the ski slopes has made it to the heads of street style stars, moms, athletes, influencers, and maybe even your boss. The cozy headpiece is often cheap, polishes bulky winter ensembles, and hides bad hair days. Two shops in Carytown always have a large collection of cozy hats: Lou Lou Boutique (3158 W. Cary St.) for new, and Ashby (3010 W. Cary St.) for second-hand.