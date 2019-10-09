Table Works

Harvest a minimalist aesthetic with these sculptural florals and eclectic items from Richmond purveyors.
Bear Ceramics: spice dish with ceramic spoon ($20); wavy vessel ($36)
Someday: brass flatware spoons (large $10, small $5); amber/gold Moroccan tea glasses ($10 each); vintage amber glasses ($30, set of 4)
Williams & Sherrill: white ceramic chargers ($32 large, $20 small); white marble sugar bowl with gold spoon ($11 each)
Creme de la Creme: Incanto Italian made candlesticks ($110); Charvet French linen blend napkins ($22)
Accoutre: Violaine Toth" Black Moon"espresso cup ($40); Violaine Toth “Black Moon” jug ($80): Skagerak "Edge" pitcher ($48); Samantha Shamblin "Slate" table service ($325, 12-piece set)
Arrangements: PoppyKock modern florals inspired by texture, movement and art