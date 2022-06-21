In the Cosmos

× Expand Photo courtesy Sun and Selene

Local jewelry brand Sun & Selene has partnered with astrologer Lotus Mary Alexandra Lee of The Lotus Vibration to create The Astro Edit, a line of zodiac-inspired pieces. The rings and necklaces in the collection correspond with the current season’s zodiac signs. They’re available in limited quantities, and they also include a custom horoscope by Lee. “Owning a piece of jewelry with a special zodiac sign represents such a unique meaning to each person,” says Sun & Selene founder Brittanny DeRaffele, “and I love being able to craft pieces to depict that personal parallel.”