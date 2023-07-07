Pops of Color

× Expand Photo courtesy Sun & Selene

Brittany DeRaffele, owner of local jewelry brand Sun & Selene, and Jacqueline Carrington, founder of People of Color nail polishes, connected through a mutual customer on Instagram and hit it off. DeRaffele’s jewelry uses recycled metals and responsibly sourced gemstones. Meanwhile, Carrington aims to honor and portray people of color through her nail polish collections and the narratives they tell. Together, they created Birthstone Bundles, a collection of handcrafted gemstone rings paired with nontoxic nail polishes.

Bundles range from $140 to $195 with rings in sizes 6, 7 and 8.