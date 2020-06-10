Style at Home and Beyond

× Expand Michael-Birch Pierce in his Christian Dior jacket (Photo by Jay Paul)

A lot of things will be different after the world emerges from the stay-at-home recommendations of COVID-19. Style won’t be exempt, either, according to some of Richmond’s fashion creators and trendsetters. We chatted with a few of them about how their businesses have changed, their personal style favorites and predictions for life post-quarantine.

In Stitches

Virginia Commonwealth University instructor and fiber artist Michael-Birch Pierce has a long history in the fashion industry. This fall, Pierce will teach a course at VCUarts on gender nonconformity.

“Clothes just exist,” Pierce says. “They have no gender, and whoever is going to wear the clothing doesn’t necessarily have one specific gender.”

Pierce works to demonstrate that there’s a world of options through their own style. “I have a lot of vintage stuff, which is helpful for pairing and creating unique and interesting combinations,” Pierce says.

One of those vintage items is a light, unstructured Christian Dior cotton jacket with bold stripes in red, black and white. “When I have to think about these Zoom calls, it’s something I can put on top, with just a bit of makeup, and feel polished,” Pierce says.

Working Essentials

Photo courtesy Chanel Green

Chanel Green knows what it’s like to make the switch to working from home. The designer once had a job in corporate banking. “I realized that I wasn’t fulfilled,” she says. “I took a risk, and it’s been four years ever since.”

During those four years, she says, she’s discovered a lot about herself and injected that into her clothing line. Her brand, Stitch, features collections of essentials she feels all women should have handy in their closets.

A favorite piece in her own closet is a red longline blazer. “I love that it is oversized, it’s comfortable,” she says. “It’s made from neoprene, a breathable fabric that still has structure, so it falls on the body well.”

During this stay-at-home style era, she pairs the blazer with denim and a T-shirt. As the world reopens, she’s ready to match the blazer with matching pants or something more fun like shorts, a tank top corset and platform tennis shoes.

Family Ties

Photo courtesy Dayal Baxani

Since 1978, 707 Fine Clothing RVA has been selling custom suits and accessories to a loyal client base around the country, drawn by owner and custom designer Dayal Baxani. The father of two encourages men to inject more of their personal experiences into their custom-made apparel.

His favorite item is a Dormeuil cloth custom suit lined with multiple pictures of his family. All the way down to the Milanese buttonholes, the piece is personal, he says.

While the Broad Street store has been closed during the pandemic, Baxani kept up business as usual, hosting virtual appointments with clients. “I never changed my routine of dressing up in the morning,” he says. “That whole process gets me prepared mentally to take on our everyday challenges.”

Baxani says that as restrictions ease, we may see more people incorporating masks into their wardrobes, he says, making them match ensembles.