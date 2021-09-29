Skin Matters

× Expand Photo courtesy Ellice Darien

Rebranding her 6-year-old bath and body business last year under her name, Ellice Darien, Darien decided to focus on makeup and skin care formulated for aging skin. She offers products such as eye shadow (recently adding a cream version) that are developed to adhere better to drier skin and Renewal Daily Moisturizer, a nongreasy, quick-absorbing cream.

Darien says that her products are suitable for all ages. “Younger women understand how important it is to take care of your skin,” she says. “But even in your 50s, it’s not too late to start.”

Darien also prioritizes sustainability, using recyclable packaging and containers.