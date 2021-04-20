Shop Local

× Expand Shop Made in VA carries Richmond artist Molly Reeder's prints. (Photo courtesy Shop Made in VA)

Launching in February at shopmadeinva.com, the online store Shop Made in VA features local makers within the commonwealth. It’s a sister project to Shop Made in DC, which offers the same service around Washington.

Founder Stacey Price says she and co-founder Michael Babin decided to expand to Virginia and the Richmond region because they both love the area. “Richmond is full of creative individuals,” she says. In March, they opened a retail and pickup location inside Art Works at 320 Hull St., where Shop Made in VA features products from stationery to jewelry — there’s even an “I Heart RVA” category online.

“There are lots of markets and places for pop-ups, but there’s not a space for [local makers] to connect consistently with consumers,” Price says. That’s where Shop Made in VA comes in. The business also offers incubation and education for independent makers. Resources are available such as monthly programming to assist makers with getting their businesses retail ready. Free virtual classes connect makers with their customers, with many mailing supply kits for their customers to use during the class. When it is safe to do so, Price says, they also plan to conduct in-person workshops as well.