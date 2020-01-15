Sheared Shoes

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Ashland-based Stegmann USA has released a line of sustainable footwear, the EcoWool clog. Created in partnership with its Austrian parent company, Stegmann, the shoes are made using undyed, natural wool from small, cruelty-free European farms that raise two breeds of sheep — Tyrolean Stone in Austria and Shetland in Scotland. Clog sales support farmers who raise these rare species, whose wool is rarely used in commercial production.

“It’s really exciting to actually be able to trace back the wool to the specific farms and know that every clog that we sell is helping these farmers — who we actually met [in person] — sustain these breeds,” says Lauren Nelson, marketing director for Stegmann USA.

Stegmann USA is a third-generation, family-owned business and has been in the footwear industry since 1932 as AGS Footwear Group; rebranding as Stegmann USA about six years ago and becoming the North American, and more recently Canadian, distributor for parent company Stegmann, which has been crafting wool footwear since 1888. Stegmann was developing EcoWool for slippers when the Stegmann USA team adapted it into clogs for the U.S. market.

Nelson says, “We had talked about how we could incorporate more ecologically friendly products in the line because we get questions from customers asking, ‘Do you have any products that don’t have dyes?’ ” Until EcoWool, the company only offered wool blends incorporating dyed wool and natural fibers.”

The clogs are handmade in Austria. They’re felted without seams and constructed with a cork and latex foot bed and rubber outsole for comfort and durability.

Co-owner Andy Jacobs says, “It’s got arch support and a metatarsal pad, a toe bar … so not only do you have the upper that [keeps] your foot warm, but you’ve got foot health and comfort on the bottom.”

EcoWool clogs cost $140 per pair and are available at stegmannusa.com and at Saxon shoes.